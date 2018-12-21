Watford cancel Younes Kaboul's contract by mutual consent

Younes Kaboul hadn't played for Watford since September 2017 through a succession of injuries

Younes Kaboul has left Watford after two-and-a-half years with the club.

The 32-year-old, signed from Sunderland in August 2016, made 26 appearances for the club but he hasn't featured since September 2017 through injury.

Kaboul was not included in Watford's 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the season and the club have now decided to cancel the former France international's contract by mutual consent.

"Everyone at Watford wishes Younes well for the future and thanks him for his contributions while at Vicarage Road," read a club statement.

Kaboul, who has also played for Tottenham and Portsmouth after beginning his career in France at Auxerre, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The defender scored two goals during his spell at Vicarage Road, one of which came during a notable 2-1 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates in January 2017.