Javi Gracia says dismissed Watford penalty call could have changed game against Chelsea

Javi Gracia says a dismissed Watford penalty call in the second half could have changed the game after his side lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

In the 55th minute, Gerard Deulofeu went to ground after a tussle in the area with David Luiz - their second encounter in the box of the game - but despite the Watford midfielder's protestations, the appeal was waved away.

Not long after, Chelsea were awarded their own spot-kick after Eden Hazard was bundled over by Ben Foster in the area, and the Belgian duly converted to give the visitors all three points.



But Gracia believes Watford's appeal should have been given and it could have changed the overall result, telling Sky Sports: "I think we've competed very well.

"We conceded one in the first and then we scored our goal, and in a moment when we were playing better, we conceded the second goal.

"It was difficult because we know they are a very good team but I think we competed very well. Maybe if there was another decision when we were playing well then maybe the result was different... I think it was a penalty."

Watford were forced into an early change after Christian Kabasele slammed into the post with his armpit and despite initially walking off the field, he was taken to hospital not long after on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask.

Gracia added: "I don't know anything because he is not with us now, he is in the hospital. We will try to find out more in the next hours."