Troy Deeney urges Watford to push on and seal European spot

Troy Deeney has issued a rallying cry to his Watford team-mates

Watford captain Troy Deeney has urged his team-mates to keep their foot on the gas as they chase a place in Europe.

Watford are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and remain optimistic about finishing seventh, which could earn them a potential Europa League berth next season.

Club captain Deeney says the blend of determination and quality that has been the backbone of Watford's improved campaign must be used as the impetus to finish the Premier League season on a high.

The Watford striker told the club's official website: "People look at us and say we're on 40 points and we're comfortable, we're going to relax, but I think it shows with everyone coming off the bench, you see that this team is keen to progress and wants to do more.

Deeney wants Watford to finish their season on a high

"We've shown character - I think that's never in question now - it's just about continuing to be consistent and trying to win more and more football matches."

Despite pushing for a place in Europe, Watford have still only mustered one win against the league's 'big six', when they beat Tottenham 2-1 in the first week of September.

Deeney and Craig Cathcart celebrate Watford's win against Tottenham at Vicarage Road in September

The Hornets travel to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening as they look to build on their 2-1 win over Leicester City last weekend.

Deeney highlighted the need to pick up more points when facing the top clubs away from home.

The 30-year-old added: "I think that's a clear one to try and address - and we've got the 'easy' task of playing Manchester City away this week, so let's try and make it there."

Javi Garcia's side have lost 10 of their 29 league games so far this season, with seven of those defeats coming against the top-six clubs in the league, and Leicester, Bournemouth and Newcastle inflicting the other three.