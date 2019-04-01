Watford to show no mercy against Fulham in Premier League, says Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia is focused on the Premier League and FA cup

Watford boss Javi Gracia is sympathetic to Fulham's cause but that isn't getting in the way of his desire for three points when they face each other.

The Cottagers head to Vicarage Road on the brink of dropping out of the Premier League, with another defeat set to see them follow Huddersfield down into the Championship.

Gracia's squad could be forgiven for having their minds elsewhere, already safe in mid-table and with Sunday's trip to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final with Wolves to look forward to.

"If they (Fulham) are in this situation at this moment, it's because they have had problems for a long period, not just now or tomorrow," Gracia said.

Watford vs Arsenal Live on

"I know the next game is very important for them, and I am very sorry for them. I know what it's like to be sacked, to be relegated with my home-town team.

"But we are professionals and must always try to do our best to win the next game."

The Spaniard has called for full focus on Tuesday night against a team still mathematically at least with a chance of beating the odds to stay up.

"I think the best way to prepare for that important game we play on Sunday is to try and win the next game," Gracia added.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.

"That is the best way to respect the FA Cup and to respect the Premier League as well. I will choose the players I want, but I am always thinking about the best formation and the best line-up to win the next game.

"In this moment, I am only focused on the next game. After Fulham, we have five days to prepare (for the semi-final).

"It was more difficult to prepare for this game after only a couple of days since Manchester (United). We try to always keep the same mentality."