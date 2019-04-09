Watford's Etienne Capoue summoned to court over alleged speeding offence

Etienne Capoue has played 33 times for Watford this season

Sky understands Watford's Etienne Capoue has been summoned to court for an alleged speeding offence.

The incident is said to have taken place on the morning of December 30 when the midfielder was allegedly pulled over between Junction 22 and 20 of the M25 in Hertfordshire, while driving his Mercedes G Wagon.

Sky has been told Capoue will appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on April 18.

