Craig Cathcart signs Watford contract extension until 2023
Last Updated: 12/06/19 4:46pm
Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2023.
The Northern Ireland defender, who arrived at Vicarage Road permanently in 2014 after a spell on loan in 2009, has played 146 times for Watford, scoring seven goals.
Cathcart had two years left on his existing contract but has now signed a new deal that will see the 30-year-old remain at Vicarage Road until 2023.
Speaking to the Watford website, he said: "I feel at home, I'm comfortable and it's a family club.
"I enjoy coming here every day to work, it's a nice atmosphere and when things are going well it's even better.
"My family love living here and things are going well. We had a great season last season with the team, and everything is looking positive. I'm delighted to stay.
"The club has been on an upward swing since I've come here and I don't want it to stop now, I want it to carry on.
"We want to push on again and be competitive as a team. You want to be successful as a team and as an individual player as well, and that's what I'm looking forward to in the next four years, hopefully."
The former Manchester United centre-half was a near ever-present in Javi Gracia's back-four last season, scoring three goals during a campaign that ended with an FA Cup final appearance in the 6-0 defeat to Manchester City.
Cathcart has appeared 43 times for Northern Ireland, and played for his country in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Belarus that sent the Irish top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group table.