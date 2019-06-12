Craig Cathcart signs Watford contract extension until 2023

Craig Cathcart signed for Watford in 2014 from Blackpool

Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The Northern Ireland defender, who arrived at Vicarage Road permanently in 2014 after a spell on loan in 2009, has played 146 times for Watford, scoring seven goals.

Cathcart had two years left on his existing contract but has now signed a new deal that will see the 30-year-old remain at Vicarage Road until 2023.

Speaking to the Watford website, he said: "I feel at home, I'm comfortable and it's a family club.

"I enjoy coming here every day to work, it's a nice atmosphere and when things are going well it's even better.

"My family love living here and things are going well. We had a great season last season with the team, and everything is looking positive. I'm delighted to stay.

"The club has been on an upward swing since I've come here and I don't want it to stop now, I want it to carry on.

"We want to push on again and be competitive as a team. You want to be successful as a team and as an individual player as well, and that's what I'm looking forward to in the next four years, hopefully."

The former Manchester United centre-half was a near ever-present in Javi Gracia's back-four last season, scoring three goals during a campaign that ended with an FA Cup final appearance in the 6-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Cathcart has appeared 43 times for Northern Ireland, and played for his country in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Belarus that sent the Irish top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group table.