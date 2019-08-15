Javi Gracia to wait on giving Ismaila Sarr Watford debut

0:56 Watford head coach Javi Gracia says record signing Ismaila Sarr requires more time before he can make his debut but fellow summer arrival Danny Welbeck is 'ready' to feature Watford head coach Javi Gracia says record signing Ismaila Sarr requires more time before he can make his debut but fellow summer arrival Danny Welbeck is 'ready' to feature

Watford head coach Javi Gracia is in no rush to hand record signing Ismaila Sarr his debut but is excited about what he can provide.

The Senegal international became the Hornets' most expensive signing on transfer deadline day when he joined from Rennes on a five-year deal for a reported £40 million.

The 21-year-old, who was involved in all of his country's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final, trained with his new teammates for the first time on Wednesday, but will not be involved in the trip to Everton on Saturday.

"He needs time to be ready, after a long time resting he needs time to recover his best condition, his best training," Gracia said.

Watford boss Javi Gracia has improved options in attack this season

Watford suffered a 3-0 defeat against Brighton in their league opener at Vicarage Road last weekend and Gracia is confident in what the winger will offer once he is in contention for selection.

"I expect he will be ready as quickly as possible. He is for sure ready (for the Premier League), he has a lot of skills, good qualities to help us," Gracia added.

"He is, in my opinion, a very good offensive player, his speed, his offensive mentality as a winger or a striker he can help us. We will be stronger offensively with him."

Gracia, who led Watford to the FA Cup final last season, admits he was not involved in the negotiations to bring Sarr to the club.

"I didn't speak with him before coming, the club managed the deal and I am happy to have him in this moment with me and I am sure he is going to help us this season," he added.

Gracia could call on fellow new signing Danny Welbeck at Goodison Park, after the Spaniard opted to partner Troy Deeney alongside Andre Gray in attack against Brighton.

The England international, who joined on a free transfer, was not involved against Brighton on the opening day of the season, but the 28-year-old former Arsenal forward has been described by his boss as "ready".

"He is training with us this week with the rest of the team, he is training well and I think he can help us in the next games," Gracia said.

"What I see, he is ready."