Troy Deeney: Watford captain ruled out for 'several weeks' after undergoing knee surgery

Troy Deeney has undergone 'successful' knee surgery

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been ruled out for "several weeks" after undergoing knee surgery, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old underwent a minor operation on Thursday, but the club did not disclose how the injury was sustained.

Deeney had played full matches in the Hornets' opening two Premier League defeats against Brighton and Everton.

"We will miss Troy because he is a very important player for us but I know he will be supporting us in the next games," said head coach Javi Gracia.

"I am looking forward to seeing him back as soon as possible."

Watford face West Ham at Vicarage Road on Saturday before hosting Coventry in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, they then travel to Newcastle next weekend ahead of the next international break.