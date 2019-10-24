Danny Welbeck: Watford striker faces months out injured

Danny Welbeck suffered a hamstring problem against Tottenham

Watford striker Danny Welbeck is facing months on the sidelines after suffering another injury setback, says head coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

Welbeck picked up a hamstring problem in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Tottenham - just seven games into his return from a broken ankle he suffered in November last year.

"Bad news about Danny Welbeck, "said Sanchez Flores, ahead of Saturday's visit of Bournemouth.

"We need to check a little bit more what happened [to him] in the next couple of weeks. It is a hamstring injury.

"I have no idea how long he will be out but it's for a long time. It will be months rather than weeks."

Fortunately for Sanchez Flores and Watford, striker Troy Deeney is edging closer to a return after undergoing knee surgery back in August.

Troy Deeney is training alone as he recovers from knee surgery

"We're really happy about Troy Deeney," added the Watford boss. "He is on the training pitch, not with us, but he is alone and working with the staff and I hope he is recovering quickly."

Watford have also welcomed back injured trio Ettiene Capoue, Isaac Success and Sebastian Prudl to training, says Sanchez Flores.

'We are in a crisis. But patience is key'

Winless Watford remain bottom of the Premier League and four points adrift of safety after nine matches.

But Sanchez Flores has called for calm among supporters asking them to trust the process.

"Everything we want to achieve will take time", he added. "It's impossible to get a solid team with good ideas and good habits in a short amount of time. We are looking for something that will be stable in the future for a long time.

"We are not just trying to win one match. We know this is a difficult time. It's a crisis.

"Patience is key. It's important everyone knows the process and what part of the process we are at. because we need to feel the necessary confidence at the necessary time.

"We can't rush, if we rush in this moment it wouldn't be okay for us."