Quique Sanchez Flores urges Watford to stick with him

Quique Sanches Flores has urged Watford to embrace stable management so that he can build a long-term future at Vicarage Road.

The Spaniard is fresh into his second spell as manager and the 10th appointment in just over seven years since the Pozzo family bought the club in 2012.

The Hornets are struggling at the foot of the Premier League having sacked Javi Gracia last month, and Sanches Flores believes every change of manager should be seen as a "failure" by the club.

"I always think when one coach leave from one club I am disappointed," he said, as he prepares to face another former Watford manager in Marco Silva against Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

"It's a failure for the club, every time a coach leaves. You bet for some coach and then he has to leave. It's a failure for the club.

"If you have a good view around football you have many examples around of the teams that are working really well.

"If you want to see why Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton are consistent teams, you are probably the going to find the circumstances of these clubs are almost same; long time for the coaches, same philosophy, good memory, throwing the bad moments in the past with the good spirit."

Sanches Flores was sacked from his first spell at Watford after just one season - the 2015-16 campaign in which he led them to the FA Cup semi-finals and a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League.

After returning to the club to succeed Gracia he said: "Would I like to stay in a place for a long time, establishing habits and everything? Of course.

"But we are living week-by-week, game-by-game. So coaches need to adapt. We can't think far away.

"It's what I think because I love football - it is my passion. I want good decisions for football. I have been involved in football a long time. It's what I think but it's not what happens. Because football is more and more crazy."