Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores in regular dialogue with club's owners

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores says he is in regular dialogue with the club’s owners in a bid to oversee an upturn in results at the beleaguered Premier League side.

Sanchez Flores was reported in the national media as being on the brink of losing his job earlier this week, but Sky Sports News understands the club is fully behind the Spaniard at this stage of the season.

Watford, who challenged for a place in Europe and reached the FA Cup final last season, sit bottom of the league after just one win from Flores' nine league matches since he was re-appointed in September.

"I am speaking every week with the owners and sporting director," Sanchez Flores said.

"All of us are trying to find good solutions for the squad and the team. But in this kind of situation all of us look worse. The players, the coach, the club, the owners, everyone. Even the fans feel worse, of course."

Watford visit Southampton, who sit one point above them, on Saturday in a pivotal encounter and Sanchez Flores says he knew his side would struggle when he took charge.

"When I accepted to come here I knew that we were going to suffer. This is what we are doing," he said.

"But it is part of the plan. You need to suffer first if you want to get to a different step, different level."

Sanchez Flores, who is one of several managers believed to be facing an uncertain future, insists it is a "big mistake" to just focus on his position.

He added: "You are talking about the happiness of a lot of people. This is the most important thing. The happiness of the fans, the future of the club, the future of the squad."

Sanchez Flores says he can't defend results such as the 3-0 home defeat against Burnley last Saturday and admits his biggest challenge will be ensuring his squad go into their upcoming fixtures with confidence in their ability.

"Convincing people when they are down is difficult," he said.

"For me the most important thing is to convince the players because they are the tool, instrument I can get to the fans to [help] to change the situation. I can't do anything more."

Craig Dawson will miss the game at St Mary's due to a head injury sustained against Burnley which has required stitches, while Sanchez Flores is unsure whether Roberto Pereyra will return from a hamstring injury.