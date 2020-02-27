Watford boss Nigel Pearson: Liverpool game not a free hit

0:53 Nigel Pearson says Watford are not writing off their chances of beating league leaders Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Saturday Nigel Pearson says Watford are not writing off their chances of beating league leaders Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Watford manager Nigel Pearson is not treating the game against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday as a "free hit".

The Hornets are second from bottom of the table ahead of the match at Vicarage Road, live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Jurgen Klopp's side are 22 points clear at the top.

Pearson says Watford, who lost 3-0 at Manchester United last weekend, have to go into the game with a positive attitude, but he admits they need the Reds to have an off day.

"There's probably less expectation on us in this game than there might be on others, but it's our next game so there are three points up for grabs in every game you play," said Pearson.

"First and foremost, I want us to play as well as we can play, that's really what it's about.

"We don't like losing any game but we know we are certainly going to have to be at our best to give ourselves an opportunity in this game for sure.

"Free hit? We're in the Premier League and we want to stay here and so if you go into games writing off a number of games because you're playing against the top sides then you limit your opportunities.

"We just have to go out there and give it our best and if we're at our best and they're not quite at their best, who knows."

Pearson experienced Liverpool's quality in his first match in charge of Watford when they lost 2-0 at Anfield in December and he believes they can dominate the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

"This current Liverpool team has an opportunity of creating history this year," he added.

"Because of the way in which the squad of players has been developed, and the time Jurgen Klopp has had to get the club to where they are now, they've got a very realistic chance of being dominant for some time.

"The things that shine through, for me, are the quality of the individuals within it, but on top of that the winning mentality and the culture that's developed there over a period of time is going to be the thing which allows continued development of what is, at the moment, an outstanding team."