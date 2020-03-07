Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu confirms successful ACL surgery

Gerard Deulofeu says his knee surgery has gone well

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu says surgery on his ruptured ACL has been a success, describing it as "perfect".

The 25-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury during last weekend's victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, Watford posted a picture of Deulofeu after the operation on their official twitter account.

"I just wanna say thanks to all the love and messages what you send me in the last few days, I can see the quality people around me," a statement from Deulofeu said.

"The surgery with Doctor Monllau was perfect, I appreciate a lot his work.

"I'm strong and the people who know me... they know I'm gonna work really hard to be back soon and healthy."

Watford's victory over Liverpool lifted them out of the bottom three, but Deulofeu's absence represents a major challenge in their fight against relegation.