Troy Deeney urges public to stay inside during coronavirus pandemic

Deeney wants everybody to understand the severity of the crisis

Watford captain Troy Deeney is urging members of the public to follow government instructions to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deeney is alarmed at those who seem to be ignoring the guidelines about not leaving their homes unless they are buying essentials, exercising or fulfilling a role as a key worker.

Earlier this week the prime minister Boris Johnson ordered all shops apart from food stores and chemists to close immediately, meeting friends is banned and just one form of exercise a day is allowed, in an effort to help reduce the spread of the virus.

"We've all got to stay at home and follow the government guidelines," Deeney told Watford's official website.

"How many more warnings do we need? They said they will pay 80 per cent of wages and people are still going to work.

"Some are seeing it as a bit of a jolly-up and it is a shame because it could affect so many. You have got to hope people see the curve in Italy and Spain and get (the severity) of it.

"The worst thing that happened was when it came out that it doesn't affect the young so they are like, 'I don't care'."

Despite his concern at the way in which some are dealing with the global crisis, Deeney is drawing a positive from the way in which the current lockdown has brought households together.

"It has been nice to see families come together again," he said.

"I think we have gone away from that. I have never seen so many people walking or taking the dog out.

"There has definitely been a family feel that has come back. Maybe this situation might make people step back and go, 'do you know what, I am putting too much emphasis on work and not my family and real-life stuff'."