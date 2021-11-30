Ismaila Sarr: Watford winger out for at least a month with knee ligament injury

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out for at least a month with a knee ligament injury.

Sarr, 23, was injured in the 4-1 victory against Manchester United in the Premier League on November 20 and he now appears set to miss the entire festive programme.

The club say he will undergo a further scan on the issue "in around a month's time", with his participation for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations - being held from January 9 until February 6 - now in doubt.

Image: Ben Foster's absence is another blow for Claudio Ranieri's side

Ben Foster will also be out injured until January, having missed Sunday's defeat to Leicester due to a groin strain he had been nursing in recent games.

On Monday, the goalkeeper denied claims he sustained the injury playing in a charity match for Hashtag United.

"Unfortunately I injured my groin in training on the Thursday before the Leicester City game, hopefully nothing too major!" he posted on Twitter.

"It certainly had nothing to do with my 15-minute cameo in a charity kickabout earlier in the week! Hope to be back soon."

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Watford in the Premier League

Centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou, signed on a free transfer in October, will also be absent until January after picking up a hamstring injury towards the end of the Manchester United match.

Watford host league leaders Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Wednesday, with in-form forward Emmanuel Dennis an injury doubt after sustaining an unspecified injury against Leicester.