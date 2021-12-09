Watford suspend two season ticket holders while police probe alleged homophobic chanting

Watford have suspended two season ticket holders while police investigate alleged homophobic chanting at their game against Southampton.

The incident is said to have occurred during the Hornets' 1-0 Premier League defeat at Vicarage Road on October 30.

Sky Sports News understands that the two fans will be banned until Hertfordshire Constabulary conclude their investigation.

On November 1, Watford said they had spoken with the supporter who reported the allegation in a bid to find the individuals responsible.

The club said at the time: "We reiterate our zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and how to report it."

