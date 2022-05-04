Roy Hodgson confirms he will leave Watford this summer

Roy Hodgson has confirmed he will not be staying on as Watford manager next season, with the Hornets all but relegated from the Premier League.

The 74-year-old was appointed Watford boss in January and was tasked with keeping the club in England's top flight, but last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to relegation rivals Burnley has all but consigned them to the drop.

The Hornets lie 12 points behind the Clarets and Leeds United in 16th and 17th respectively, but have just four matches remaining and a worse goal difference than both those teams.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after receiving a CBE for services to football, Hodgson revealed he will not be extending his stay at Vicarage Road.

The veteran manager came out of retirement to take on the Watford job, after announcing last summer that his spell at Crystal Palace would be his last in football, but Hodgson has admitted he will no longer take on any more Premier League management roles.

Image: Watford are all but relegated from the Premier League

"Obviously, it's a short-term [deal], he said. "Certainly, I made it clear [to the Watford board] it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job.

"Now that job has unfortunately ended. I've enjoyed my time doing the job. I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football. It's a very demanding world and I think I've earnt the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."

Hodgson has only won two out of his 14 matches in charge of Watford, with his win percentage record of 14.3 per cent the worst in his career since a spell at Bristol City in 1982.

The former England manager has been coaching in football since 1976, beginning his career at Swedish club Halmstads BK. He has since held 21 permanent management roles in the sport, spanning over eight different countries.

Image: Hodgson says he will not return to Premier League dugouts after this season

Hodgson has revealed he will still try to remain in football, but stressed he will not return to Premier League dugouts again.

"I don't think we'll ever lose that [itchy feet]," he added. "I think you can speak to any other managers that have actually decided to step aside and announce their retirement, but they still do something within the game.

"I'd like to think that I'm always going to be passionate enough about the game and involved enough in the game that some particular aspect of work might come way which I think I can happily do but as I say, it's not something I'm punting for.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watford manager Roy Hodgson says he is very proud to be awarded a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

"It certainly won't be in charge of a Premiership team. I think that's my swansong on that one."

Speaking about his CBE, which he earned after being named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list, Hodgson described the award as the "icing on the cake" in his long career in football.

"It's a fantastic honour," he said. "I'm very proud to have received it from the Duke of Cambridge. It means an awful lot to me of course but also to my family. They are as equally as proud as I am to have received it.

"It's their backing and support that has enabled me to get it in the first place so I am very, very grateful to Sheila [his wife] and Christopher [his son] for what they have done to help me."