Championship round-up: Leeds held, Brentford up to second
Leeds draw but stay top while Brentford move up to second in Sky Bet Championship as Middlesbrough lose
Last Updated: 15/09/18 7:40pm
Jack Harrison scored a late equaliser as leaders Leeds preserved their unbeaten start to the season following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Millwall at the Den.
Jed Wallace broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half when he got on the end of Jake Cooper's flick-on to convert in off the woodwork.
But Harrison, on loan from Manchester City, levelled with a low shot into the bottom corner with a minute remaining before Tom Elliott headed against the inside of the post for the Lions in stoppage time.
Middlesbrough, who began the day sitting second only on goal difference, suffered their first defeat as they went down 1-0 to Norwich at Carrow Road. Brentford took advantage of Boro's slip-up as they moved into second place after beating 10-man Wigan 2-0 at Griffin Park, where they have a 100 per cent record.
Bristol City are now third after Marley Watkins headed in an 81st-minute winner as they beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Ashton Gate. Manager Frank Lampard was sent to the stands as Derby's three-game winning run came to an end after they lost 1-0 to Rotherham at New York Stadium.
Swansea climbed into sixth after a goalless draw at home to Nottingham Forest, who drew for the fifth time in seven league games.
Goals from Marco Matias and Barry Bannan helped Sheffield Wednesday hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Stoke, for whom Benik Afobe had netted twice in the first 22 minutes.
Reading moved off the bottom after a 3-2 win at Preston, Leandro Bacuna scoring an 81st-minute winner, while goals from Jarrod Bowen and Jackson Irvine helped Hull beat Ipswich 2-0 and end a run of six successive home defeats in all competitions.
QPR made it three wins in a row as they won 2-1 at Bolton, who avoided administration this week. Luke Freeman and Eberechi Eze scored before Josh Magennis' consolation.
Blackburn drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the late game.
