Sky Bet Championship stats XI of November: Tammy Abraham star man as Aston Villa dominate

Jack Butland, Kieran Gibbs and Tammy Abraham have all made the WhoScored.com November Championship XI

Another entertaining month of the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season is behind us and here is the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month for November…

Goalkeeper: Jack Butland (Stoke) - 7.06

While draws continued to hamper Stoke's progress, going unbeaten in November despite facing four of the league's in-form sides should be seen as a step forward and Butland played a pivotal role in that run. The Potters kept clean sheets against Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest with the England international producing more saves than any other keeper over the month (17).

Right-back: Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) - 7.45

Having filled in at left-back and in his more natural position on the right as Villa kept clean sheets against Bolton and Derby, Hutton saved the highlight of his long career for the game against rivals Birmingham. The Scotsman scored a sensational solo effort to put the Second City derby beyond doubt, picking the ball up in his own half and carrying the ball into the Blues' box before slotting home with his weaker foot for a goal that will go down as one of the best ever in the fierce rivalry.

Centre-back: James Chester (Aston Villa) - 7.61

It was a mixed month for Chester, who struggled as Villa shipped five in a quite remarkable game against Forest but commanding displays against Bolton and Derby ensure he earns a spot in the XI. The Welsh international netted his third goal of the season against the former in a superb all-round display, producing a stunning clearance off the line and winning ten aerial duels in a 2-0 victory.

Centre-back: Chris Basham (Sheffield United) - 7.46

Having been missed in defeat to Forest at the start of the month, Basham helped the Blades to a clean sheet in the Steel City derby, winning nine aerial duels and making seven clearances. Then the following week the defender scored his third goal of the season against Rotherham before helping his side return to winning ways at Brentford.

Left-back: Kieran Gibbs (West Brom) - 7.16

Having missed the defeat at Hull in the Baggies' first match in November, Gibbs' return coincided with three consecutive victories. The full-back registered his fourth assist of the season in the victory at Ipswich as Darren Moore's side maintained their promotion bid.

Right midfield: Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) - 8.09

One of the standout performers for the Championship leaders for some time now, Buendia has settled into life at Norwich and was particularly influential in November. The Argentine scored in victories at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, whilst registering an assist against Millwall and completing the second most dribbles in the month (10).

Central midfield: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 8.16

With two goals and two assists in four appearances, Grealish has begun to find the form that fired Villa to the play-off final last season, netting in the derby against Birmingham to realise a lifelong dream. No stranger to special treatment from opposition players, the playmaker was fouled 21 times in November alone, while ranking among the top five players for both key passes (11) and dribbles (9).

Central midfield: Will Vaulks (Rotherham) - 7.70

With six defeats from their first nine matches many feared for Rotherham once more this season but, led by skipper Vaulks, the Millers have been incredibly resolute since. The 25-year-old scored one and assisted the other goal in a 2-2 draw with QPR to stretch Paul Warne's side's unbeaten run to seven matches, having been incredibly unfortunate not to earn all three points against high-flying Sheffield United.

Left midfield: Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) - 8.08

Lolley was one of Forest's most impressive performers as they remained unbeaten in November. A boyhood Aston Villa fan, the winger lit up Villa Park with four assists and another scorcher from distance, having also found the net in the 2-0 win at Hull.

Striker: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) - 8.31

November's player of the month according to WhoScored.com's ratings, Abraham registered an assist in the win over Bolton before scoring against Derby and Birmingham. It was, however, a four-goal haul in the 10-goal thriller with Forest that saw the striker earn a perfect 10 rating, with a direct hand in more goals (seven) than any other player last month.

Striker: Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham) - 7.93

The Blues target man took his league tally into double figures last month with goals at Derby and Villa and his aerial presence is pivotal to Garry Monk's gameplan. The 29-year-old won more than twice as many aerial duels as any other player in the league in November (60).