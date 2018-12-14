Live EFL on Sky Sports: Leeds vs Norwich, Stoke vs West Brom and more

Sky Sports has announced its latest selection of live Sky Bet EFL fixtures, with Leeds vs Norwich, Stoke vs West Brom on the schedule in February.

Eleven further Championship fixtures have been added to the schedule for January and February, including the East Anglian derby between Norwich and Ipswich on Sunday, February 10.

Every team in the current top 10 are in action at some point as the race to reach the Premier League hots up. Current leaders Norwich also have a game against Birmingham to look forward to, while Sheffield United are in action against Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Here are all the live games coming up that have been confirmed so far...

Leaders Norwich are in action against Leeds

Sky Bet EFL games live on Sky Sports

December

Fri 14: Sheffield United vs West Brom (7.45pm)

Sat 15: Bristol City vs Norwich (5.30pm)

Mon 17: Derby vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Sat 22: Hull vs Swansea (5.30pm)

Sun 23: Aston Villa vs Leeds (1.30pm)

Wed 26: Sheffield United vs Derby (3pm)

Sheffield United are in action several times live on Sky

January

Tue 1: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds (3pm)

Fri 11: Leeds vs Derby (7.45pm)

Sat 12: Millwall vs Blackburn (5.30pm)

Fri 18: Norwich vs Birmingham (7.45pm)

Sat 19: Swansea vs Sheffield United (5.30pm)

Mon 21: Bolton vs West Brom (7.45pm)

Derby County are also in action live on Sky in January and February

February

Fri 1: Preston vs Derby (7.45pm)

Sat 2: Leeds vs Norwich (5.30pm)

Fri 8: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (7.45pm)

Sat 9: Stoke vs West Brom (5.30pm)

Sun 10: Norwich vs Ipswich (12pm)

Tue 12: West Brom vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)

Wed 13: Brentford vs Aston Villa (7.45pm), Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

