WATCH & VOTE: Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Year - 2018

3:37 Watch our pick of the 10 best goals from the English Football League in 2018.

It's been another fantastic year in the Sky Bet EFL, with incredible strikes going in every week across the Championship, League One and League Two.

But who has scored the best goal in 2018? We have picked out 10 of the best and you can see them all in the video at the top of the page then vote for your favourite below...

Conor Hourihane - ASTON VILLA v Birmingham City - February 11

In a bumper month for spectacular goals in the Championship, Hourihane etched his name in Second City derby and Villa folklore with a stunning effort; chesting the ball down, he struck the sweetest of dipping volleys into the Birmingham net.

Jack Grealish - ASTON VILLA v Cardiff - April 10

The game looked to be heading for stalemate as the latter stages loomed with the score goalless, but Grealish stepped up to slam home a volley in the 85th minute and snatch all three points for the hosts.

Ruben Neves - WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS v Derby County - April 11

A corner was cleared to the Portuguese midfielder 25 yards from goal and he took a touch to tee himself up for a volley before launching a seemingly impossible, dipping shot into the top corner.

Gavin Massey - Fleetwood Town v WIGAN ATHLETIC - April 21

Not content with a mini scorpion flick to feed the ball neatly into his own path, Massey completed his work of art with an intelligent turn to create space for a crafty low curler.

Jon Nolan - Charlton v SHREWSBURY - May 10

A goal worthy of settling any play-off tie, Nolan slammed home a stunning half-volley from outside the box to help send Shrewsbury to Wembley.

Jack Grimmer - COVENTRY v Exeter - May 28

There is no bigger stage than a play-off final at Wembley, where Grimmer showed all his quality as he bent an unstoppable shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

Barry Bannan - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v Millwall - August 22

Millwall partially cleared Adam Reach's cross but it fell to Bannan, who sent a stunning "once-in-a-lifetime" left-footed volley past the goalkeeper from outside the box.

John McGinn - ASTON VILLA v Sheffield Wednesday - September 22

It was an exquisite thigh-high volley from McGinn as he took the dropping ball early. The contact and trajectory were perfect.

Adam Reach - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v Leeds - September 28

The first of two incredible strikes in a week from Reach. He picked his spot and hit a dipping effort that hit the far post and settled in the back of the net, much to the bemusement of visiting 'keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Adam Reach - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v West Bromwich Albion - October 3

Simplicity, power and accuracy combined in a flash of his left foot which arrowed the ball unerringly into the far top corner.