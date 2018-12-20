Show Racism the Red Card calls for urgent action of 'woefully inadequate' signage

Show Racism the Red Card has called for urgent action to change the signage at football grounds, which they say is “woefully inadequate” in warning supporters against racist language and abuse.

The EFL requires that all grounds have notices at the turnstiles, warning against the use of any foul, abusive or discriminatory language.

But Sky Sports News has discovered that these legally-worded statements, often only warn that a supporter could be banned from the stadium "for one or more games" if they are heard to have used such language.

That has angered Show Racism the Red Card, who say it gives the wrong impression to football fans that such abuse will not be dealt with severely.

A spokesman for the organisation told Sky Sports News: "Where there are proven cases of discrimination, then a single game ban is a woefully inadequate response.

"Punitive measures alone will not resolve the prejudicial attitudes that lead to discriminatory behaviour.

"Show Racism the Red Card would always advocate for education to be part of any sanctions issued in cases of racism and would welcome the opportunity to work with the EFL to rewrite these guidelines."

