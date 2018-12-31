West Midlands Police investigating after bottles thrown on to pitch at Birmingham

A bottle-throwing incident inside Birmingham's St Andrews ground on Saturday is being investigated

West Midlands Police are investigating reports of plastic bottles being thrown on to the pitch during Birmingham's clash with Brentford.

The force is reviewing CCTV footage of the incidents at Saturday's game at St Andrews, which ended in a 0-0 draw, and they told Sky Sports News investigations continue.

Referee Peter Bankes was spotted removing a bottle from the pitch during the second half of the stalemate, a result that left Birmingham four points outside the play-offs in seventh place.

0:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Brentford.

Blues boss Garry Monk referenced the incident during his post-match press conference, saying: "You don't want that in any football stadium."

The visitors had five players booked, four of those coming in an increasingly testy second period.

Brentford, after a lengthy spell without a win, are now unbeaten in three games since just before Christmas and take on high-flying Norwich City on New Year's Day.