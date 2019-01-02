Sky Bet Championship stats XI of December: Tammy Abraham, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jarrod Bowen feature

Tammy Abraham, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jarrod Bowen have all made the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month for December

Another entertaining month of the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season is behind us and here is the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month for December…

Goalkeeper: Orjan Nyland - Aston Villa (7.11)

Previously criticised for a series of underwhelming displays following his summer arrival, Nyland was a solid performer between the sticks in December. No goalkeeper made more saves than the Norwegian (25) in the Championship last month, which included a penalty stop in a 1-0 win at Swansea on Boxing Day. and an additional two clean sheets.

Right-back: Reece James - Wigan (7.23)

The on-loan Chelsea youngster impressed for Wigan Athletic in December with a series of good performances. 17 goalscoring chances created was the third highest in the Championship last month and he chipped in with the assist for Joe Garner's second in the 2-2 draw with Swansea.

Centre-back: Pontus Jansson - Leeds (7.58)

Leeds won five of six league games in December with the imperious Jansson impressive once more. The Swede ranked highly for aerial duels won (35) in England's second tier last month as he landed WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards in wins over Bolton and Aston Villa, scoring an important goal in the entertaining 3-2 victory over the latter.

Centre-back: Mark Beevers - Bolton (7.61)

Partnering Jansson at the heart of the defence is Bolton centre-back Beevers. Bolton lost only one of four league games he started, with the defender also finding the back of the net against Norwich. In his four appearances, the 29-year-old made the fourth most clearances with 42.

Left-back: Maxime Colin - Birmingham (7.29)

Colin notched his first assist of the season in the 3-0 win over Preston to kick off a successful December for Birmingham, who lost only one of six league matches last month. No player made more tackles than him (22).

Right midfield: Jarrod Bowen - Hull (8.12)

Earning a better WhoScored.com rating than any other player in the Championship in December, Bowen was exceptional for Hull City in December. The Tigers will strive to retain the 22-year-old's services this month and for good reason too, with the youngster scoring more goals (six) than any other Championship player last month.

Central midfield: Marco Stiepermann - Norwich (7.58)

German midfielder Stiepermann sprung to life in December as he had a direct hand in four goals in December, scoring two and assisting two. 11 key passes and 10 successful dribbles capped off a fine month.

Central midfield: Will Vaulks - Rotherham (7.43)

Making the WhoScored.com Championship team of the month once more is Rotherham's Vaulks. No player made more tackles and interceptions combined than the 25-year-old (37), while in the final third, Vaulks scored one and assisted another, coming against Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday.

Left midfield: Pablo Hernandez - Leeds (7.69)

Hernandez had a direct hand in a goal in five of his six Championship appearances in December, scoring once and assisting five to move to the top of the assist charts. The Spaniard made more key passes (24) than any other player in England's second tier last month.

Striker: Tammy Abraham - Aston Villa (7.57)

Abraham has now scored 16 league goals in the Championship this season, four of which came in December, including key strikes in draws with Stoke and Preston as he maintained his pursuit of the Golden Boot.

Striker: Lukas Jutkiewicz - Birmingham (8.01)

It's the same strike partnership as it was in November as Birmingham City's Jutkiewicz makes the cut in this XI. The 29-year-old failed to add to his goal tally in December, but it didn't stop the Blues forward from impacting matches last month as he registered four assists from his six outings. He also won more aerial duels than any other player (84).