Birmingham City vs Aston Villa: Best moments from their Premier League clashes
Villa go to Birmingham on Sunday at midday, live on Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 06/03/19 4:40pm
Ahead of Sunday's second city derby between Aston Villa and Birmingham City, we look back at some of the best moments between the two sides.
Both now in the Championship, the sides enjoyed some epic battles in the top flight - from headbutts and own goals to last-minute winners and famous errors, we run through the memorable moments...
Birm'ham vs A Villa
March 10, 2019, 11:30am
Live on
- September 16, 2002 - Peter Enckelman's shocking error - Birmingham 3-0 Aston Villa
- March 3, 2003 - Dion Dublin headbutts Robbie Savage - Aston Villa 0-2 Birmingham
- February 22, 2004 - Stern John's last-gasp equaliser - Aston Villa 2-2 Birmingham
- April 16, 2006 - Gary Cahill's acrobatic stunner - Aston Villa 3-1 Birmingham
- November 11, 2007 - Liam Ridgewell's own goal against old club - Birmingham 1-2 Aston Villa
- November 11, 2007 - Gabby Agbonlahor's last-minute winner - Birmingham 1-2 Aston Villa
- April 20, 2008 - Agbonlahor rounds off Villa thrashing - Aston Villa 5-1 Birmingham