Birmingham City vs Aston Villa: Best moments from their Premier League clashes

Ahead of Sunday's second city derby between Aston Villa and Birmingham City, we look back at some of the best moments between the two sides.

Both now in the Championship, the sides enjoyed some epic battles in the top flight - from headbutts and own goals to last-minute winners and famous errors, we run through the memorable moments...

