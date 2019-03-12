Wigan's Jonas Olsson left red-faced after howler against Blackburn

0:32 A howler from Jonas Olsson allowed Bradley Dack to wrap up Blackburn's 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Wigan. A howler from Jonas Olsson allowed Bradley Dack to wrap up Blackburn's 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Wigan.

Clearly wounded after their last-gasp defeat to Reading on Saturday, the Latics were already on the back foot and heading for another loss after Danny Graham netted either side of half-time.

But their evening got a whole lot worse four minutes from time when Olsson tapped a weak pass in the direction of goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who was already a considerable distance from the six-yard box.

After Bradley Dack slid home to seal the 3-0 win, the Blackburn players ran to celebrate with the fans behind the goal, while Jones was evidently furious, punching his thighs in sheer frustration at the fortuitous strike.