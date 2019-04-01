FA aware of missiles thrown during Leeds' win over Millwall
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 01/04/19 12:21pm
The Football Association are waiting for the referee's report before deciding whether to take action after missiles were thrown onto the pitch during Leeds' win over Millwall on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.
Objects were seen landing on the Elland Road pitch after being thrown from the home end towards Millwall players as they celebrated going 2-1 up.
The FA say once they have received the report, they will review footage from television cameras and social media before then deciding whether to act.
Leeds twice went behind to Millwall before battling back to win the game 3-2.
The result saw them return to second place in the Sky Bet Championship as they bid to return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years.