FA aware of missiles thrown during Leeds' win over Millwall

Objects were thrown from the Leeds supporters' section of Elland Road towards Millwall players as they celebrated

The Football Association are waiting for the referee's report before deciding whether to take action after missiles were thrown onto the pitch during Leeds' win over Millwall on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

Objects were seen landing on the Elland Road pitch after being thrown from the home end towards Millwall players as they celebrated going 2-1 up.

The FA say once they have received the report, they will review footage from television cameras and social media before then deciding whether to act.

Highlights of Leeds' 3-2 home win over Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday

Leeds twice went behind to Millwall before battling back to win the game 3-2.

The result saw them return to second place in the Sky Bet Championship as they bid to return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years.