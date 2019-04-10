Ipswich's Flynn Downes slips to gift goal to Ollie Watkins

0:30 Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes slipped under pressure from Brentford's Romaine Sawyers Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes slipped under pressure from Brentford's Romaine Sawyers

Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes was left red-faced after his unfortunate slip allowed Ollie Watkins to walk home a simple second for Brentford.

With just three leagues wins to their name all season, Ipswich's trip to west London got off to a familiar start when French striker Neal Maupay tucked a shot past Bartosz Bialkowski to give the Bees the lead after 20 minutes.

But eight minutes later it got a whole lot worse. Turning towards his own goal, trying to play a pass back to his defence, the 20-year-old slipped under pressure from Bees skipper Romaine Sawyers, who fed the ball forward to Maupay.

In turn, he found winger Said Benrahma, who squared for the unmarked Watkins to take a touch and sidefoot home at the far post. Despite a dominant display at Griffin Park, that proved to be the final goal of the evening as Thomas Frank's men ran out 2-0 winners.