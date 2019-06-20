Swansea City fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Swansea kick off the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season with a game against Hull City at the Liberty Stadium.

New manager Steve Cooper will take charge of his first South Wales derby when Swansea host Cardiff City on October 26 following the Bluebirds' relegation from the Premier League last season.

Swansea face Brentford at Griffin Park on Boxing Day and host newly-promoted Charlton on New Year's Day.

The Swans round off their Championship campaign with an away game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

August

3: Hull City (h)

10: Derby County (a)

17: Preston North End (h)

21: QPR (a)

24: Birmingham City (h)

31: Leeds United (a)

September

14: Nottingham Forest (h)

21: Bristol City (a)

28: Reading (h)

October

2: Charlton Athletic (a)

5: Stoke City (h)

19: Barnsley (a)

22: Brentford (h)

26: Cardiff City (h)

November

2: Wigan Athletic (a)

9: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

23: Millwall (h)

26: Huddersfield Town (a)

30: Fulham (h)

December

7: West Brom (a)

11: Blackburn Rovers (h)

14: Middlesbrough (h)

21: Luton Town (a)

26: Brentford (a)

29: Barnsley (h)

January

1: Charlton Athletic (h)

11: Cardiff City (a)

18: Wigan Athletic (h)

25: Stoke City (a)

February

1: Preston North End (a)

8: Derby County (h)

11: QPR (h)

15: Hull City (a)

22: Huddersfield Town (h)

25: Fulham (a)

29: Blackburn Rovers (a)

March

7: West Brom (h)

14: Middlesbrough (a)

18: Luton Town (h)

21: Millwall (a)

April

4: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

10: Birmingham City (a)

13: Leeds United (h)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

25: Bristol City (h)

May

2: Reading (a)

