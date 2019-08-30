EFL games live on Sky Sports: Fulham, Leeds and Cardiff in action among 14 games to be shown in October

Fulham vs Cardiff will be live on Sky Sports in October

Sky Sports have announced 14 more EFL games to be shown live in October.

There will be two more Friday night games as Birmingham face Middlesbrough on October 4 and Cardiff host Sheffield Wednesday on October 18, and two Monday night offerings as Bolton meet rivals Blackpool in League One on October 7 and west London rivals QPR and Brentford face each other on October 28.

October EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Friday 4 Birmingham vs Middlesbrough 7.45pm Saturday 5 Fulham vs Charlton 12.30pm Monday 7 Bolton vs Blackpool 8pm Sunday 13 Coventry vs Tranmere 12pm Friday 18 Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday 7.45pm Saturday 19 Blackburn vs Huddersfield 12.30pm Sunday 20 Accrington vs Ipswich 12pm Sunday 20 Wigan vs Nottingham Forest 2pm Tuesday 22 QPR vs Reading 7.45pm Tuesday 22 Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke 7.45pm Wednesday 23 Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough 7.45pm Saturday 26 Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds 12.30pm Sunday 27 Swansea vs Cardiff 12pm Monday 28 QPR vs Brentford 7.45pm

A big Sunday double-header on October 20 also sees Accrington face Ipswich and Wigan take on Nottingham Forest, while our midweek offering on Tuesday 22 and October 23 will include QPR vs Reading, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke and Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough.

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

August

Fri 30: Cardiff vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 31: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough, 12.30pm

September

Sat 7: MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon, 12pm

Fri 13: Derby vs Cardiff, 7.45pm

Sat 14: Fulham vs West Brom, 12.30pm

Sun 15: Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12pm

Sat 21: Leeds vs Derby, 12.30pm

Sun 22: West Brom vs Huddersfield, 12pm

Fri 27: Stoke vs Nottingham Forest, 8pm

Sat 28: QPR vs West Brom, 12.30pm

Sun 29: Barnsley vs Brentford, 1.30pm

October

Tues 1: Leeds vs West Brom, 7.45pm, Wigan vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Wed 2: Luton vs Millwall, 7.45pm

Fri 4: Birmingham vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 5: Fulham vs Charlton, 12.30pm

Mon 7: Bolton vs Blackpool, 8pm

Sun 13: Coventry vs Tranmere, 12pm

Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm

Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm

Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm

Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm

Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm