EFL games live on Sky Sports: Fulham, Leeds and Cardiff in action among 14 games to be shown in October
Last Updated: 30/08/19 12:32pm
Sky Sports have announced 14 more EFL games to be shown live in October.
There will be two more Friday night games as Birmingham face Middlesbrough on October 4 and Cardiff host Sheffield Wednesday on October 18, and two Monday night offerings as Bolton meet rivals Blackpool in League One on October 7 and west London rivals QPR and Brentford face each other on October 28.
A big Sunday double-header on October 20 also sees Accrington face Ipswich and Wigan take on Nottingham Forest, while our midweek offering on Tuesday 22 and October 23 will include QPR vs Reading, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke and Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough.
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
August
Fri 30: Cardiff vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 31: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough, 12.30pm
September
Sat 7: MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon, 12pm
Fri 13: Derby vs Cardiff, 7.45pm
Sat 14: Fulham vs West Brom, 12.30pm
Sun 15: Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12pm
Sat 21: Leeds vs Derby, 12.30pm
Sun 22: West Brom vs Huddersfield, 12pm
Fri 27: Stoke vs Nottingham Forest, 8pm
Sat 28: QPR vs West Brom, 12.30pm
Sun 29: Barnsley vs Brentford, 1.30pm
October
Tues 1: Leeds vs West Brom, 7.45pm, Wigan vs Birmingham, 7.45pm
Wed 2: Luton vs Millwall, 7.45pm
Fri 4: Birmingham vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm
Sat 5: Fulham vs Charlton, 12.30pm
Mon 7: Bolton vs Blackpool, 8pm
Sun 13: Coventry vs Tranmere, 12pm
Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm
Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm
Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm
Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm
Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm
Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm
Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm
Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm