Championship Team of the Month for August

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in August, with six clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Freddy Woodman (Swansea) - 7.06

Out on his fifth loan spell from Newcastle, this is the highest level of English football Woodman has played and the 22-year-old has certainly looked the part to now. Helping the Swans to the top of the table with 16 points from 18 available, the youngster has kept three clean sheets and produced 15 saves thus far.

Right-back: Stuart Dallas (Leeds) - 7.09

He may not be a star name at Elland Road but Dallas' versatility means he is a crucial player to Marcelo Bielsa, starting all six matches thus far, predominantly at right-back. The Northern Ireland international scored in a 3-0 win at struggling Stoke and was solid across the month of August, producing 11 tackles whilst also firing off ten shots.

Centre-back: Ben White (Leeds) - 7.48

Some eyebrows were raised when Leeds allowed starting centre-back Pontus Jansson to leave for Championship rivals Brentford but Bielsa clearly saw a natural replacement in youngster White. Signed on loan from Brighton having spent the second half of last season at League One Peterborough, the 21-year-old has been ever present completing 87.2 per cent of his passes and more interceptions (25) than any other player in the league.

Centre-back: Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea) - 7.35

While his long-term future in Wales may remain unresolved Dutchman Van der Hoorn continues to be a pivotal figure for the Swans. The centre-back scored the winning goal in the club's opening victory over Hull, registered an assist against Birmingham and won 19 of 23 aerial duels that he competed in last month.

Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham) - 7.45

It's fair to say life in the Premier League wasn't easy for Bryan to adapt to in his first season at Fulham but the left-back is looking back to the best form he produced at Bristol City. The 25-year-old has seen plenty of the ball, averaging 62.3 passes per per game, and registered an assist in victory over Blackburn, but it's his defensive work that has shone. Only two players produced more tackles (24) over August.

Right midfield: Pablo Hernandez (Leeds) - 7.56

A regular fixture in any Championship best XI since the start of last season, Hernandez continues to sparkle in white at the age of 34. The Spaniard has two goals and two assists to his name after six appearances, ranking seventh for shots (19) and third for key passes (16) in the division.

Central midfield: John Swift (Reading) - 7.64

Top of the charts for creativity over the first month, Swift has set up six more chances for his Royals teammates than any other Championship player (23). As such a return of four assists is unbeaten in the league thus far and has already surpassed the tally that the 24-year-old achieved last season. Throw in a man of the match display against Cardiff and it's been a superb start to the campaign.

Central midfield: Ovie Ejaria (Reading) - 7.70

Joining his Reading midfield partner in the August XI, Ejaria missed the first two matches of the season having only resigned on loan from Liverpool last month. His certainly made up for lost time since, scoring in back-to-back matches against West Brom and Huddersfield, while the 21-year-old has completed the most dribbles per game (3.3) in England's second tier.

Left midfield: Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) - 7.67

When relegated Fulham completed the loan signing of Ivan Cavaleiro from Wolves it was a significant statement as to the club's intent to bounce back at the first time of asking. The Portuguese played a big role in his parent club's title winning 2017/18 campaign and has hit the ground running back in the Championship, scoring three times, registering two assists and completing the most dribbles in the league (16).

Striker: Ollie Watkins (Brentford) - 7.44

With four goals from six appearances last month, Watkins' performances are pivotal to the Bees' success having picked up all of their seven points from the matches in which the 23-year-old has scored. He's leading the line since the sale of Neal Maupay and has covered for the Frenchman's absence well, firing off 18 shots and creating 11 chances thus far.

Striker: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.49

Very much a confidence player, Fletcher has looked a completely different animal in the opposition box since the start of this year. He has three goals to his name as well as an assist after six matches, while his work rate and physicality up against opposition defenders has been a real handful, winning eight tackles and 39 aerial duels.