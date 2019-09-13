Preston's Daniel Johnson and Swansea's Steve Cooper win Sky Bet Championship August awards

Daniel Johnson of Preston wins the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award

Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for August.

Four goals and three assists in six games offer proof that Preston manager Alex Neil was right to hand Johnson a more advanced role to start this season. The change of position has given his passes more impact as he lends creativity to the North End attack.

Johnson said: "On a personal level I am happy to get the award, but without the boys this wouldn't have been achievable, so credit to them as well.

"I have been really pleased with the start of the season, but there is still a long way to go; hopefully I can keep this form up and continue to help the team. I like to play in that position higher up the pitch, where I can contribute with assists and goals."

Swansea manager Steve Cooper has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for August.

New to senior management and without Daniel James and Oli McBurnie, the stars of last season's team, Cooper's achievement in leading Swansea unbeaten to 16 points from a possible 18 and the top of the Championship is nothing short of extraordinary.

Cooper said: "This award is not about an individual - it is a reflection of the hard work and effort put in not only by the players but the coaching staff and everyone connected to the club.

"From the small amount of time I've been here, it is clear to me that every single person working for this football club is so driven and passionate to help Swansea City progress.

"Results-wise it has been a good start for us, and I'm delighted for everyone none more so than the supporters because they have been incredible.

"We are only six games in so we are not getting carried away. The challenge for everyone now is to remain focused and continue working hard to ensure our good start is more than that."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Paul Lambert, Ipswich

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for August.

Turning around a losing mentality isn't easy. Ipswich won just five games last season, yet they managed four victories in an unbeaten August following relegation and picked up 14 points. Lambert's faith in his players is catching.

Lambert said: "It's great to receive the award but it's a collective for everyone involved. From the time I came here, the support behind me from the staff I brought in to the people who I have inherited has been fantastic. The players are performing every week and when they do that, you get the plaudits."

Player: Marcus Maddison, Peterborough

Peterborough midfielder Marcus Maddison has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for August.

August brought three goals and six assists for the mercurial midfielder. Maddison improved as the month went on to the point where he was virtually unplayable in a new central role against MK Dons and Sunderland, against both of whom he scored stunning free kicks.

Maddison said: "It is an award that I haven't won before, so I am really happy that I have been given this award.

"It does mean a lot. I have had a good start to the season, I have belief in my team-mates, the manager has been brilliant with me and I would say I am not really at full fitness yet, so to win the award off the back of that, is great. Hopefully I can continue my form and the team can carry that form forward."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Matt Taylor, Exeter

Exeter manager Matt Taylor has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for August.

Three times in August his side plundered a winning goal in the final five minutes of a match. That turned an average start into an outstanding one with 14 points from six games.Taylor has his players fit and hungry to mount a promotion challenge.

Taylor said: "It's been a good month, but that's all down to the players. I've got a great support staff which I'm grateful for, and if a manager is awarded the manager of the month then it's because the results are there - and that's simply down to the players.

"You want to keep on playing well, you want to keep on picking up points. We had a private meeting this morning where the emphasis was on the opportunities to come in the next few weeks, and we've got to make the most of them.

"The lads seem to be enjoying their football and their training. They're working hard, but sport is strange, and it changes so quickly. A bit of luck here and there, which we've had so far this season, but the performances need to keep on building and I'm going to keep asking for more from this group."

Player: James Hanson, Grimsby

Grimsby striker James Hanson has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for August.

Strikers just want to be loved and at Blundell Park, Hanson has been made the focal point of the Grimsby attack - given the supply of crosses on which he thrives. Five goals and two assists in August included a towering header at Walsall.

Hanson said: "When you come to a new club you always try and hit the ground running, and thankfully I've done that so far. I've managed to get five goals and three assists and, more importantly, the team has started quite well so I'm happy.

"I'm delighted to get it, and it just shows how well we're doing as a team as well, and the gaffer was in the nominees for the Manager of the Month award. So it just shows that we're on the right track, and we've started how we wanted to start."