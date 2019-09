EFL live on Sky Sports: Nottingham Forest vs Derby among five new fixtures to be shown in November

Nottingham Forest face Derby live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday, November 9

Sky Sports have announced five more EFL games to be shown live in November.

The first east Midlands derby of the Championship season will be shown live on Saturday, November 9, as Nottingham Forest face Derby at the City Ground in a 12.30pm kick-off.

November EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Friday 1 Barnsley vs Bristol City 7.45pm Saturday 2 Wigan vs Swansea 12.30pm Monday 4 Stoke vs West Brom 7.45pm Saturday 9 Nottingham Forest vs Derby 12.30pm Sunday 10 Cardiff vs Bristol City 12pm

There will also be Severnside derby action a day later as Cardiff welcome Bristol City to the Cardiff City Stadium for a 12pm kick-off on Sunday, November 10.

The first weekend of November will also see Barnsley meet Bristol City, Wigan face Swansea and Stoke host West Brom.

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

September

Sat 21: Leeds vs Derby, 12.30pm

Sun 22: West Brom vs Huddersfield, 12pm

Fri 27: Stoke vs Nottingham Forest, 8pm

Sat 28: QPR vs West Brom, 12.30pm

Sun 29: Barnsley vs Brentford, 1.30pm

October

Tues 1: Leeds vs West Brom, 7.45pm, Wigan vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Wed 2: Luton vs Millwall, 7.45pm

Fri 4: Birmingham vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 5: Fulham vs Charlton, 12.30pm

Mon 7: Bolton vs Blackpool, 8pm

Sun 13: Coventry vs Tranmere, 12pm

Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm

Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm

Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm

Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm

Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm

November

Fri 1: Barnsley vs Bristol City, 7.45pm

Sat 2: Wigan vs Swansea, 12.30pm

Mon 4: Stoke vs West Brom, 7.45pm

Sat 9: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 12.30pm

Sun 10: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 12pm