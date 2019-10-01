Championship Team of the Month for September

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in August, with seven clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Kelle Roos (Derby) - 6.98

After a very difficult week off the pitch for Derby, the Rams remained undefeated in September, with Roos playing his part. The Dutchman produced 11 saves in total, one of which came from the spot as Derby edged out Birmingham in a five-goal thriller.

Right-back: Darnell Furlong (West Brom) - 7.58

Breaking into the team in late August, West Brom summer-signing Furlong has gone about making a spot in the side his own. The 23-year old opened his account for the club in the victory over Huddersfield and created seven chances in three appearances from right-back.

Centre-back: Chey Dunkley (Wigan) - 7.72

With three goals directly earning the Latics as many points last month, Dunkley was a key figure at both ends of the pitch. The centre-back made 17 clearances in three appearances and blocked more shots than any other player in the division (eight).

Centre-back: Jordy de Wijs (Hull) - 7.71

Dutchman De Wijs netted his first goal of the season only for Hull to concede an injury-time equaliser to Cardiff, and was dominant in his own box too. The 24-year old made 31 clearances in three appearances last month, which was nine more than any other player.

Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham) - 7.70

Picking up where he left off in the Championship with Bristol City, Bryan is proving once more that he is one of the strongest full-backs in the league. The 26-year old scored his first league goal for the Cottagers in the victory over Wigan while producing nine tackles in three outings.

Right midfield: Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.54

It was an impressive month for the Owls under new boss Garry Monk, with Reach returning to haunt former club Middlesbrough. The versatile midfielder scored one goal and assisted another back at the Riverside, firing off nine shots over three appearances.

Central midfield: Kevin Stewart (Hull) - 7.62

Having never previously scored a league goal in England's top two tiers of football, Stewart bagged two in a game at Luton. Meanwhile the 26-year-old stuck to the task that is expected of him and produced more tackles than any other Championship player in September (17).

Central midfield: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.64

A fan favourite at Wednesday for good reason, Bannan was at his best last month, registering assists in victories over Huddersfield and Middlesbrough. The Scot also made eight tackles as the Owls flew up the table with seven points from nine.

Left midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom) - 7.58

Having forced his way into Slaven Bilic's side at the end of August, Pereira proved he is ready to hold onto his place for the long term last month. The playmaker scored his first goal for the club, registered his third assist and created seven chances in total.

Striker: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.45

Continuing his impressive start to the season, Fletcher completes a trio of Wednesday players in the XI having scored in wins at Huddersfield and Middlesbrough. The striker led the line superbly, winning 18 aerial duels and bringing others into play for the Owls.

Striker: Nahki Wells (QPR) - 7.43

The top scorer in the Championship last month, Wells scored four times, with doubles against both Luton and Millwall earning the Hoops six points having won each game by a single goal. The 24-year old was clinical having mustered a modest 10 shots in total.