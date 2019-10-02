Championship highlights and round-up: Swansea win at Charlton to go top

Andre Ayew scored the winner for Swansea

Swansea moved to the top of the Championship table with a hard-fought win over Charlton at The Valley.

After Jonathan Leko's snapshot had given Lee Bowyer's men an early lead, the Swans came back strongly and equalised through Yan Dhanda on 17 minutes.

Andre Ayew then netted the winner midway through the second period, poking in after a flick-on by Joe Rodon from Matt Grimes' corner.

Tom Lawrence returned to the Derby starting XI just over a week after he was charged with drink-driving as the Rams were denied victory late on in a 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Swansea

The Wales international and Mason Bennett, who came off the bench for the last few minutes, were charged following an incident in the Allestree area of the city on September 24.

Both players missed Saturday's 3-2 victory over Birmingham at Pride Park but were back in the fold at Oakwell, where Aapo Halme gave Barnsley a 13th-minute lead.

Chris Martin's third goal in as many matches pulled the Rams level after 34 minutes, before Tom Huddlestone netted from the spot in the closing stages of the half. But Cauley Woodrow popped up with the equaliser in stoppage time to earn the lowly hosts a valuable point.

Cardiff extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 3-0 home victory over QPR.

2:15 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Derby Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Derby

Sean Morrison and Marlon Pack both opened their accounts for the season before half-time, the latter's first goal since his summer move from Bristol City. Substitute Callum Paterson sealed the Bluebirds' win with a sweet strike after 72 minutes.

Elsewhere, Brentford and Bristol City drew 1-1 as Andi Weimann struck late for the Robins at Griffin Park, while Luton held Millwall to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.