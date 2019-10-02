Win tickets, signed shirts and more prizes with new Sky Bet EFL rewards app!

EFL title-sponsors Sky Bet are giving fans throughout the EFL a chance to win match tickets, money-can't-buy experiences and signed goodies - just for supporting their club!

The Sky Bet EFL Rewards app launched at the start of the 2019/20 season and is designed to help loyal supporters engage with their fellow fans, as well as earn rewards for attending live games.

Fans are able to 'check-in' to stadiums on a matchday, and each time they do, they will be entered into a draw to win a range of prizes.

Available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store now

Follow @SkyBetEFLReward on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news on the app.

They will also be able to track their stats - such as how many goals they have seen their team score and how many grounds they have visited - with achievements unlocked as they progress throughout the season.

Available in the App Store and Google Play Store, the app has already been downloaded by more than 3,700 EFL club supporters since the start of the season, with over 200 prizes already claimed.

Michael Afflick, brand, creative & sponsorship director at Sky Betting and Gaming, said: "At Sky Bet, we know that EFL fans are some of the most passionate fans in the world. As title sponsors, we wanted to reward these fans, simply for being fans.

"The launch of the Sky Bet EFL Rewards app allows us to do just that, rewarding real fans with real prizes for showing their support for their team."

The EFL's chief commercial officer Ben Wright said: "The Sky Bet Rewards App is a fantastic opportunity for supporters of all EFL clubs to get the chance to win prizes when they go to the match.

"The app is an innovative way to directly reward fans when they go through the turnstiles, by giving away 12,000 match tickets and 500 signed shirts over the course of this season.

"Fans know they play a vital role in the matchday experience and this app now means they can get even closer to the action than ever before."

Sky Bet Rewards App Key Features

Document your Dedication - Track your support up and down the country to showcase exactly how much your club means to you. See personalised stats such as how many games you've made it to, how many goals you've seen your team score and your win percentage as a fan.

- Track your support up and down the country to showcase exactly how much your club means to you. See personalised stats such as how many games you've made it to, how many goals you've seen your team score and your win percentage as a fan. Unlock Achievements - Tell your fan story as you follow your team and build your stats to unlock digital achievements that prove your support of your team.

- Tell your fan story as you follow your team and build your stats to unlock digital achievements that prove your support of your team. Earn Rewards - enhance your matchday experience by checking in at games you attend for the chance to win fantastic prizes such as tickets, signed shirts and exclusive EFL club experiences.

- enhance your matchday experience by checking in at games you attend for the chance to win fantastic prizes such as tickets, signed shirts and exclusive EFL club experiences. Fixtures, Results and League Tables - browse your club's upcoming fixtures, past results and standing in the League table at the touch of a button.

- browse your club's upcoming fixtures, past results and standing in the League table at the touch of a button. Match Centre - stay up-to-date on matchday with team line-ups and real time key stats from every EFL fixture.

- stay up-to-date on matchday with team line-ups and real time key stats from every EFL fixture. News - follow your latest club news and access exclusive Sky Bet EFL content on the app homepage.

Remember to have automatic updates enabled so you're always up-to-date! You have to be 18+ to use the app.

Available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store now.

Follow @SkyBetEFLReward on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news on the app.