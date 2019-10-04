EFL live on Sky Sports: 10 new fixtures announced for November and December
Last Updated: 04/10/19 3:29pm
Sky Sports have announced 10 more EFL games to be shown live in November.
Kicking things off following the international break in November will be the west London derby under the Friday night lights at Craven Cottage, as Fulham host QPR on the 22nd, before two more games that weekend as Charlton meet Cardiff (Sat 23 - 12.30pm kick-off) and Middlesbrough face Hull (Sun 24 - 12pm).
Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Sunday, Nov 17
|Tranmere vs Wycombe
|12pm
|Fri, Nov 22
|Fulham vs QPR
|7.45pm
|Sat, Nov 23
|Charlton vs Cardiff
|12.30pm
|Sun, Nov 24
|Middlesbrough vs Hull
|12pm
|Tues, Nov 26
|Reading vs Leeds
|8pm
|Wed, Nov 27
|West Brom vs Bristol City
|8pm
|Wed, Nov 27
|QPR vs N Forest
|7.45pm
|Fri, Nov 29
|Swansea vs Fulham
|7.45pm
|Sat, Nov 30
|Charlton vs Sheff Wed
|12.30pm
|Mon, Dec 2
|Preston vs West Brom
|8pm
A midweek round of action follows that and Sky Sports will be showing three games live, as Reading meet Leeds (7.45pm) on Tuesday 26, November and West Brom vs Bristol City (8pm) and QPR vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) will be broadcast live the following night.
Then the following weekend sees Swansea face Fulham on Friday, November 29 (7.45pm), Charlton meet Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, November 30 (12.30pm) and a Monday night game on December 2 between Preston and West Brom (8pm).
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
October
Fri 4: Birmingham vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm
Sat 5: Fulham vs Charlton, 12.30pm
Mon 7: Bolton vs Blackpool, 8pm
Sun 13: Coventry vs Tranmere, 12pm
Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm
Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm
Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm
Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm
Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm
Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm
Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm
Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm
November
Fri 1: Barnsley vs Bristol City, 7.45pm
Sat 2: Wigan vs Swansea, 12.30pm
Sun 3: Charlton vs Preston, 12pm
Mon 4: Stoke vs West Brom, 7.45pm
Sat 9: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 12.30pm
Sun 10: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 12pm
Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm
Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm
Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm
Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm
Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm
Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm
Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm
December
Mon 2: Preston vs West Brom, 8pm