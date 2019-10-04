EFL live on Sky Sports: 10 new fixtures announced for November and December

Fulham, Charlton and Leeds will all be shown live on Sky Sports in November and December

Sky Sports have announced 10 more EFL games to be shown live in November.

Kicking things off following the international break in November will be the west London derby under the Friday night lights at Craven Cottage, as Fulham host QPR on the 22nd, before two more games that weekend as Charlton meet Cardiff (Sat 23 - 12.30pm kick-off) and Middlesbrough face Hull (Sun 24 - 12pm).

Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Sunday, Nov 17 Tranmere vs Wycombe 12pm Fri, Nov 22 Fulham vs QPR 7.45pm Sat, Nov 23 Charlton vs Cardiff 12.30pm Sun, Nov 24 Middlesbrough vs Hull 12pm Tues, Nov 26 Reading vs Leeds 8pm Wed, Nov 27 West Brom vs Bristol City 8pm Wed, Nov 27 QPR vs N Forest 7.45pm Fri, Nov 29 Swansea vs Fulham 7.45pm Sat, Nov 30 Charlton vs Sheff Wed 12.30pm Mon, Dec 2 Preston vs West Brom 8pm

A midweek round of action follows that and Sky Sports will be showing three games live, as Reading meet Leeds (7.45pm) on Tuesday 26, November and West Brom vs Bristol City (8pm) and QPR vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) will be broadcast live the following night.

Then the following weekend sees Swansea face Fulham on Friday, November 29 (7.45pm), Charlton meet Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, November 30 (12.30pm) and a Monday night game on December 2 between Preston and West Brom (8pm).

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

October

Fri 4: Birmingham vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 5: Fulham vs Charlton, 12.30pm

Mon 7: Bolton vs Blackpool, 8pm

Sun 13: Coventry vs Tranmere, 12pm

Fri 18: Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Sat 19: Blackburn vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm

Sun 20: Accrington vs Ipswich, 12pm, Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, 2pm

Tues 22: QPR vs Reading, 7.45pm, Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke, 7.45pm

Wed 23: Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

Sat 26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 27: Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm

Mon 28: QPR vs Brentford, 7.45pm

November

Fri 1: Barnsley vs Bristol City, 7.45pm

Sat 2: Wigan vs Swansea, 12.30pm

Sun 3: Charlton vs Preston, 12pm

Mon 4: Stoke vs West Brom, 7.45pm

Sat 9: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 12.30pm

Sun 10: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 12pm

Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm

Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm

Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm

Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm

Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm

Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm

Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm

December

Mon 2: Preston vs West Brom, 8pm