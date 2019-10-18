David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Blackburn vs Huddersfield, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Every time you think Blackburn might be in with a shout of the top six, they go on another poor little run which shows they probably aren't quite there.

The international break may have come at a bad time for Huddersfield, who were just building up a head of steam and start the weekend outside of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Leeds have had a couple of weeks to dwell on that fairly unfortunate defeat at Millwall, and they will be keen to bounce back. Eddie Nketiah impressed again for England Under-21s but you reckon Marcelo Bielsa will stick with Patrick Bamford again up front.

Birmingham got a great win against Middlesbrough before the international break to end a run of three straight defeats. They nicked it late but it was a great performance and it only served to highlight how inconsistent they have been because sometimes you watch them and they are really poor. Leeds should have too much for the Blues.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Mark Bowen has got a bit of work to do to win over the home fans at the Madejski after his move from sporting director to manager of Reading. I certainly didn't see it coming!

There aren't many tougher challenges in the Championship than facing Preston at the moment, although Alex Neil's side are much better at home than away. That being said, I still fancy them to be too good for Reading.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

What a result for Stoke and Nathan Jones that was before the international break. A winless side that are bottom of the table going to the league leaders and nicking a last-gasp victory just sums up this crazy division.

Fulham start the weekend outside of the top six, but they are still just three points off the lead, which is more like where they need to be. Score draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Nottingham Forest, Sunday 2pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Win at home, lost away, win at home, lost away. I bang on about this a lot but Wigan's last four games just sums up their experience in the Championship under Paul Cook.

Nottingham Forest have been a little bit of a surprise package so far. They have ground out more results than I would have anticpated and look well placed for a meaningful run at the top six - at the very least. I think they could nick another win on Sunday.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Accrington vs Ipswich, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Accrington haven't had the best of starts to the campaign but survival is their only real aim at this level under John Coleman with the budget they have.

Ipswich are flying. They are still unbeaten and will be top whatever happens by the time this one kicks off on Sunday. They have won four on the spin and I fancy them to make it five.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Walsall vs Cheltenham, Saturday 3pm

Walsall looked like they were building up a head of steam as they won three games in a row towards the end of September, but since then they have suffered two really damaging defeats against the two promoted sides.

Michael Duff has done a fantastic job at Cheltenham in the last year, taking them from the relegation zone into the top seven. They are real play-off contenders this season, but they aren't as good away from home so I think they would take a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Swansea: 0-2 (9/1)

Brentford vs Millwall: 2-0 (7/1)

Charlton vs Derby: 2-1 (9/1)

Hull vs QPR: 1-1 (6/1)

Luton vs Bristol City: 1-2 (9/1)

Middlesbrough vs West Brom: 1-3 (14/1)