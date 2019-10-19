Championship highlights and round-up: West Brom beat Middlesbrough to stay top, Leeds beat Birmingham

Charlie Austin celebrates with West Brom goalscorer Hal Robson-Kanu

Hal Robson-Kanu struck a late winner to keep West Brom at the top of the Championship table as they beat struggling Middlesbrough 1-0.

The Baggies preserved their position at the top of the table after the Wales forward, who extended his deal at the club until the summer of 2021 earlier this week, scored in the 82nd minute.

Robson-Kanu's goal secured Albion's first win at Boro since 2009.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Brom. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Leeds moved into second after beating Birmingham 1-0 in their centenary game at Elland Road.

United celebrated their 100th birthday on Thursday and marked the occasion with several events around the city.

When the focus turned to on-field events, the hosts struggled to break the Blues down until Kalvin Phillips, born in Leeds, struck in the 65th minute.

2:20 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Birmingham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Birmingham.

Matt Miazga's last-gasp goal sealed Reading a 1-0 win over Preston at the Madejski Stadium in Mark Bowen's first game in charge.

Swansea were held 1-1 by managerless Barnsley at Oakwell. The Swans went ahead when Andre Ayew found the net in the 67th minute, but Alex Mowatt replied shortly after in the Reds' first match since the departure of head coach Daniel Stendel.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Swansea. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Swansea.

Stoke claimed their second consecutive victory, beating Fulham 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium. The Potters remain bottom, two points adrift of safety, despite Tyrese Campbell's first-half goal and Lee Gregory's penalty.

Juninho Bacuna came off the bench to seal a 2-2 draw for Huddersfield at Blackburn. After Karlan Grant put the Terriers ahead in the 13th minute, Rovers responded as Bradley Dack set up Lewis Holtby for a close-range finish and then fired a low effort into the bottom corner.

But Bacuna needed just six minutes make an impact to extend Town's unbeaten run to four matches.

Eberechi Eze scored two penalties to ensure QPR came from behind to beat Hull 3-2 at the KCOM Stadium.

2:27 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the Tigers, but Ryan Manning equalised and Eze bagged a late brace to move Rangers up to fifth, with Josh Magennis netting a late consolation.

Charlton moved into seventh after beating Derby 3-0 at the Valley. Macauley Bonne's third goal in four games put the Addicks ahead, with Naby Sarr and Conor Gallagher netting in the second half.

Bristol City's unbeaten run on the road ended with a 3-0 defeat at Luton, who netted through Pelly Ruddock and Harry Cornick in the space of six second-half minutes plus a late own goal from Ashley Williams.

Brentford scored three times in the final six minutes to secure a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Millwall at Griffin Park.

Ollie Watkins' missed penalty looked to be proving costly for the Bees when Tom Bradshaw and Jed Wallace put Millwall 2-0 ahead. But substitutes Josh Da Silva and Bryan Mbeumo struck before Watkins atoned for his earlier blemish with a last-gasp strike.