Brentford and Millwall charged after Griffin Park brawl

Brentford and Millwall have been hit with an FA charge following Saturday's Championship game at Griffin Park.

Having been 2-0 down with seven minutes left, Brentford came back to win 3-2, scoring the winner through Ollie Watkins in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

And just before the end of the match, tempers boiled over, as a challenge from Millwall's Jed Wallace on David Raya sparked a 14-man brawl.

The FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: "Brentford and Millwall have been charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 19 October 2019.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 91st minute.

"Both clubs have until 18:00 on Thursday 24 October to respond."