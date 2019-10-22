Championship News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Brentford and Millwall charged after Griffin Park brawl

Last Updated: 22/10/19 3:52pm

Ollie Watkins got the winner for Brentford against Millwall on Saturday
Ollie Watkins got the winner for Brentford against Millwall on Saturday

Brentford and Millwall have been hit with an FA charge following Saturday's Championship game at Griffin Park.

Having been 2-0 down with seven minutes left, Brentford came back to win 3-2, scoring the winner through Ollie Watkins in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

And just before the end of the match, tempers boiled over, as a challenge from Millwall's Jed Wallace on David Raya sparked a 14-man brawl.

The FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: "Brentford and Millwall have been charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 19 October 2019.

Also See:
1:58
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and MIllwall
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and MIllwall

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 91st minute.

"Both clubs have until 18:00 on Thursday 24 October to respond."

Win £250,000 on Tuesday

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Tuesday, for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK