Championship highlights and round-up: Leeds beat QPR to go back to top

Leeds beat QPR 2-0 to go back to the top of the Championship

Tyler Roberts marked his maiden start of the season with a goal as Leeds beat QPR 2-0 to move to the top of the Championship.

The forward, who has struggled with injuries, side-footed into the bottom corner for his first goal since October 2018 six minutes before half-time.

Jack Harrison, having set up the opener, then sealed the win eight minutes from time with a composed finish.

Swansea had briefly surged to the summit after substitute Sam Surridge's last-gasp header salvaged a 2-1 win over Wigan at the DW Stadium in the early kick-off.

The on-loan Bournemouth striker nodded home in the second minute of added time after Kieffer Moore's penalty had cancelled out Nathan Dyer's 12th-minute opener.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Leeds and QPR.

Blackburn scored twice in the final two minutes to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and register their first win in seven matches.

The Owls were heading fourth when Jacob Murphy headed home from close range after Steven Fletcher had hit the crossbar, but goals from Tosin Adarabioyo and John Buckley sealed a shock win for Rovers.

Jarrod Bowen netted for the fourth consecutive game as Hull recorded a third successive victory with an impressive 3-0 win at Fulham.

Josh Bowler opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Bowen took his tally for the season to 10 in the 57th minute and Tom Eaves added a third late on to deny the Cottagers the chance to move into the play-off positions.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Fulham and Hull City.

Nottingham Forest returned to the top six following a 2-1 victory at Luton.

Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi found the net either side of the break to leave the Hatters, who got a late consolation through Callum McManaman, two points above the relegation zone.

Joe Ralls bagged a hat-trick to give Cardiff a 4-2 home comeback win over Birmingham in an eventful game at Cardiff City Stadium.

After Kristian Pedersen gave Birmingham a third-minute lead, the hosts turned the game around before half-time through Ralls' penalty and a Curtis Nelson effort.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ralls added a third in the 69th minute for the Bluebirds, who played the majority of the second half with 10 men after Danny Ward was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Ivan Sunjic pulled a goal back for Birmingham, but Harlee Dean saw red at the death and then Ralls completed his treble from the penalty spot.

Huddersfield continued their resurgence under Danny Cowley by ending Brentford's three-match winning streak, with Karlan Grant's ninth goal of the season sealing a 1-0 win.

A 2-0 defeat at Derby left Middlesbrough languishing in the relegation zone.

Tom Lawrence's double sent Boro, who had George Saville sent off for a late lunge in the 32nd minute, two points from safety.

Reading remain unbeaten under new boss Mark Bowen following a 2-1 triumph over Millwall at the Madejski Stadium.

Jordan Obita - with his first strike since May 2017 - and Sam Baldock scored in the first half, with Jed Wallace halving the deficit courtesy of a fourth strike in five games.