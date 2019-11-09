Championship highlights and round-up: Stoke win, West Brom stay top

Stoke won their first game under new boss Michael O'Neill, beating Barnsley 4-2 at Oakwell

New Stoke boss Michael O'Neill had an instant impact as his side hammered Barnsley 4-2 at Oakwell in the bottom-of-the-table Sky Bet Championship clash.

The Northern Irishman was named as Nathan Jones' successor on Friday and he was off to a fine start courtesy of Sam Clucas' early goal and Lee Gregory's penalty on the half hour.

Cameron McGeehan gave the Tykes hope in the 47th minute, but further goals from Joe Allen and Clucas left them without a win since the opening day of the season, with Patrick Schmidt grabbing a late consolation.

The win ended a three-match losing streak for the Potters, who moved off the bottom at the expense of Barnsley and to within three points of safety.

Jake Livermore's 28th-minute goal preserved West Brom's position at the top with a 1-0 victory over Hull.

Second-placed Preston ended Huddersfield's seven-game unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory at Deepdale.

Jayden Stockley and Alan Browne scored in the first half before another Paul Gallagher penalty sealed the points, with Juninho Bacuna netting a consolation for Town.

Patrick Bamford ended his goal drought in Leeds' 2-1 win over Blackburn at Elland Road.

The striker netted from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, his first goal for 11 games, and then set up Jack Harrison for a second. Derrick Williams' 40th-minute header gave Rovers hope, but Leeds held on to stay third.

Ben Wilmot scored at the death to deny Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk a win over his former side Swansea at Hillsborough.

Late goals from Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox had looked to have given the Owls a dramatic victory, having gone behind to Andre Ayew, but Wilmot salvaged a 2-2 draw.

Lewis Grabban gave Nottingham Forest local bragging rights, scoring his seventh goal of the season in a 1-0 win over poor travellers Derby at the City Ground.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 12th goal of the season ensured Fulham beat Birmingham 1-0 and move into sixth.

Britt Assombalonga scored twice to rescue third-bottom Middlesbrough a 2-2 draw at QPR.

The striker headed Boro in front but, after Nahki Wells' ninth effort of the season and Jonny Howson's own goal, he was forced to salvage a point which left Boro without a win in nine.

Matt Smith's late header helped Millwall win the London derby 2-1 against Charlton. After Shaun Hutchinson's sixth-minute effort was cancelled out by Jonathan Leko, Smith struck at the death.

Reading made it four games unbeaten under new boss Mark Bowen after goals from Michael Morrison, Ovie Ejaria and Garath McCleary gave them a 3-0 triumph over Luton, who slipped to just one point above the bottom three.

Wigan are only two points off the relegation zone after goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Josh Dasilva gave play-off chasing Brentford a 3-0 victory. Latics defender Cedric Kipre and Brentford's Julian Jeanvier were sent off.