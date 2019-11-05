Bristol City and Charlton fined by FA after Ashton Gate melee

Bristol City snatched a late win against Charlton through Josh Brownhill

Bristol City and Charlton have been fined by the FA after admitting they failed to control their players in their Sky Bet Championship meeting.

City have been fined £10,000 and Charlton £12,500 after a melee, involving 15 players, ensured when Famara Diedhiou was shown a red card in the 86th minute for kicking out at Charlton defender Jason Peace.

Josh Brownhill scored a dramatic winner for 10-man hosts City eight minutes into stoppage time at Ashton Gate on October 23.

City, who sit sixth in the Championship after 15 games of the season, visit Cardiff on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, while Charlton face Millwall at The Den on Saturday.