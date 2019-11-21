Championship fans rate their club's 2019/20 season so far

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to rate their 2019/20 season so far...

Barnsley

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow

Joe Beardsall, @josephbeardsall

Review of the season so far?

A dreadful start to the season for Barnsley. Massively lacking experience on the field with individual errors costing us week in, week out. 1/10.

How is the manager doing?

Our caretaker boss Adam Murray has done OK with the team since Daniel Stendel left. But individual mistakes every game are still costing us.

Best player so far?

Cauley Woodrow and Alex Mowatt have been our best two players. Cauley for his goals, and Alex for his work rate, leadership and Yorkshire grit on the pitch.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Just win a game of football. It has been 15 matches without a victory and it is really depressing now. But in all seriousness, our only aim is to stay up.

Birmingham City

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet

Bik Singh, @blues_4_all

Review of the season so far?

Blues have been playing some excellent football and we can see the new philosophy taking shape. We need to stop conceding soft goals and be more ruthless. 6/10.

How is the manager doing?

Pep Clotet has done a fantastic job so far with the transition in playing style. The players still give everything and player recruitment has been good.

Best player so far?

I am really impressed with Dan Crowley. Class player and a bargain buy from Willem II. Skilful. Creative. Works hard for the team and a big player for us.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

A top-10 finish would be good. We have an outside chance of making the play-offs if we can improve our away form and get in another striker.

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn midfielder Stewart Downing

Daniel Scott, @TalkBlackburn

Review of the season so far?

Disappointing so far. We have not reached the heights of last season just yet. 5/10.

How is the manager doing?

Tony Mowbray has not stepped up his game this season. I think Sam Gallagher is a great player but not the right signing for now. We could have done with signing a defender as we are lacking in that area.

Best player so far?

Stewart Downing has been brilliant so far this season. I think he has shocked a lot of fans showing that - despite his age - he is still at the top of his game.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Blackburn can start getting some wins under the belt and move up the table. We need to desperately break away from the relegation zone.

Brentford

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins

Ali Mullalley, Beesotted Podcast

Review of the season so far?

After a poor start, we finally seem to have got going in the last month with four wins out of five. Home form needs to improve, though. 6/10.

How is the manager doing?

Thomas Frank has improved the defence immeasurably this season. My one criticism would be that he tends to be slow in making changes when things are not working.

Best player so far?

It would be easy to say Ollie Watkins but I'm going for David Raya. He has been an absolute rock in goal, hardly putting a foot wrong.



Hopes for the rest of the season?

To try to avoid one of our streaky runs when we cannot win for toffee, and go for a real play-off push.

Bristol City

Bristol City forward Andi Weimann

Paul Binning, @TheExiledRobin

Review of the season so far?

Despite injuries devastating our first-choice XI, we are battling hard to win points and remain right in the mix having only lost twice. 7.5/10.

How is the manager doing?

Lee Johnson is, once again, doing a great job. He has recruited well and is now waiting for key players to return to show our true potential.

Best player so far?

A toss-up between Dan Bentley, Ashley Williams and Andi Weimann. An experienced core who are key to our gritty performances and results.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

If we can improve our home form and be more energetic against well-drilled teams, we can be challenging at the top.

Cardiff City

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls

Tomas Taylor, Sport Addict Corner

Review of the season so far?

Our start to the season has been sub-par. Expectation was high after relegation but we have unfortunately failed to get in any consistent form and have struggled in games - especially away from home. 5/10.

How is the manager doing?

I'm really disappointed with Neil Warnock's departure and it was sad to see his time at the club end this way. Unlike some Cardiff fans I was a big fan of Neil Harris' work at Millwall and I'm very optimistic that he'll be able to emulate some of that success here.

Best player so far?

Joe Ralls has had a good season so far. He is creative and strong going forward and we struggle when he is not in the team.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

At the moment I would love a play-off place finish. Hopefully we will achieve that with our new manager.

Charlton Athletic

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer

Martin Adkins, @se7pod

Review of the season so far?

The season started brilliantly but has tailed off due to squad injuries. Saying that, we are still getting decent results and holding our own whilst ruffling a few feathers along the way. 7/10.

How is the manager doing?

Lee Bowyer has carried on from where he left off last season - getting the most from a squad on a small budget with great loans and quality lower-league signings.

Best player so far?

Before his injury, I would have said Jonny Williams. But for consistency it has got to be Conor Gallagher who has been absolutely superb for someone so young.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

I honestly believe with a couple of squad additions in January and if we are able to keep Lyle Taylor, we can challenge for the play-offs. But being realistic, staying in the division is always the main aim and most Charlton fans will be happy with that.

Derby County

Derby striker Chris Martin

Chris Parsons, Steve Bloomer's Washing podcast

Review of the season so far?

An average start to the season but Cocu isn't solely to blame. A disrupted pre-season and *those* controversies have seen us have a slow start with no signs of consistency. 6/10.

How is the manager doing?

Phillip Cocu has tinkered and is slowly but surely getting his style across. Our away form is his top priority. Getting the chemistry right up front is second.

Best player so far?

He has made mistakes (most notably against Nottingham Forest), but Jayden Bogle improves every week and has a bright career ahead. A quick-footed assist machine.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Get more from Krystian Bielik, Chris Martin and Jack Marriott. Inject Wayne Rooney's goals in January and sort out set-pieces, and we could still have a say.

Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Farrell Monk, @FulhamishPod

Review of the season so far?

Slightly inconsistent, yet positive. Direct comparisons to promotion season where at same stage Fulham are seven points better off this campaign. Still plenty to come. 7/10.

How is the manager doing?

Scott Parker has reverted to the playing style that brought success at this level last time round with extra bite and the players appear on board.

Best player so far?

Twelve goals already for the Serbian powerhouse Aleksandar Mitrovic, so tough to see past him. A lot of Fulham's attacking play goes through him too.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Automatic promotion is certainly a hope but not an expectation. Unquestionably, one that this team can achieve if injuries are kind.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley with Karlan Grant

Richard Kosmala, Takes That Chance Podcast

Review of the season so far?

A real roller coaster of a season. The Jan Siewert bit was dire but the Cowley brothers have brought the pride back to the John Smith's Stadium. 6.5/10.

How is the manager doing?

Danny Cowley has worked wonders so far. He has been a breath of fresh air, making players care again. The connection between the team and fans is coming back.

Best player so far?

Karlan Grant. One of the best players outside the Premier League. He is a goalscorer, a leader and can play wide too. I am sure in January the vultures will be circling.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Upset a big fish or two. Ship out more of the deadwood players from the Premier League days and finish nicely above that dreaded dotted line.

Hull City

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen

Bobbi Hadgraft, @bobbihadg

Review of the season so far?

Like last time around, incredibly unpredictable. A new manager has brought with him a different approach that has taken time to start reaping rewards. 7/10.

How is the manager doing?

Grant McCann had a shaky start, earning just four points in his first five games. However, we have seen a recent upturn in form, beating the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Best player so far?

Hull fans sound like a broken record the amount we rave about right-winger Jarrod Bowen. Like last season, he is our star man and already has nine goals in the Championship.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

I would love to make the play-offs. Prior to our last fixture, we had a three-game winning streak. I absolutely think this is a realistic goal.

Leeds United

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Andrew Dalton, @lufcstats

Review of the season so far?

It has been a very pleasing start to the season. After the defeat to Derby in the play-offs, we could have suffered a hangover. But we are currently third, only two points off the pace. And we are ahead of where we were this time last season. 8.5/10.

How is the manager doing?

Marcelo Bielsa is just going about his business quietly as we currently sit third in the Championship. He is the highest-profile manager we have ever had.

Best player so far?

Central defender Ben White on loan from Brighton has had a great season. He replaced Pontus Jansson in the summer. I am yet to see him have a bad game in a Leeds shirt. He looks the complete defender.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

One word: Promotion. After coming so close last season, it would top the centenary season off if we can finally return to the Premier League after 16 years away.

Luton Town

Luton midfielder Izzy Brown

Lewis Williams, @LewisT_Williams

Review of the season so far?

Very disappointing. Individual mistakes have cost us dear and that is why we are 21st in the league. We should be higher up in the table as we are competing with teams in this league and deserve more from our performances. 6/10​.

​How is the manager doing?

Graeme Jones is currently doing his job and that is what is keeping us up. However, his pre- and post-match interviews and team selections are leaving fans questioning his decisions.

​Best player so far?

Izzy Brown. Five assists in 12 games. Creates a lot of scoring opportunities. He lacks that killer instinct at times but is very dangerous going forward. ​

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Get more wins at home. Do not get into a relegation battle and stop making individual errors that are costing us points. ​

​Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have struggled under Jonathan Woodgate

Robert Nichols, @rob_fmttm

Review of the season so far?

Massively disappointing and worrying. We still have all the problems from last season in not being able to score. But this season we also concede and lose. Struggling badly. 3/10.

How is the manager doing?

Rookie manager Jonathan Woodgate is struggling to impose a new style and get results and we have crashed into the relegation places. We are feeling the full effects of post-parachute payments freefall.

Best player so far?

Paddy McNair missed out on selection by Tony Pulis. But under Woodgate, he is driving the midfield.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

All our hopes are pinned now on survival and a second-half-of-the-season revival, hopefully spurred on by key signings in January.

Millwall

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace

Nick Hart, Achtung! Millwall Podcast

Review of the season so far?

Changing management halfway through a season is never ideal. But the nervous start under Neil Harris now seems to be behind us under Gary Rowett. 6/10.

How is the manager doing?

Gary Rowett clearly values team organisation and hard work - all of which are music to the ears of our support. So far, so good.

Best player so far?

Jed Wallace is playing with real freedom and a license to roam. Special mentions too for six-goal Tom Bradshaw and goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

If we can consolidate mid-table respectability, then anything is possible in this very-tight division - especially if we can get some away form going.

Preston North End

Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson

Bill Whisker, @ProfoundValley

Review of the season so far?

Super. At Deepdale, we have destroyed almost every team we have encountered. We have done okay away from home too with just a couple of poor games and probably deserved a few more points on the road. 9/10.

How is the manager doing?

Alex Neil is having a great season. He is taking a 'horses for courses' approach to team selection and is getting it right.

Best player so far?

It has been a genuine team effort but if I have to pick one player, then it is Daniel Johnson. DJ's renaissance has been a joy to watch.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

It is a relentlessly difficult league and the test will come when we have a bad patch. How we react is everything. If we can avoid the injuries that have blighted us the last two seasons, maybe Preston can finally return to the top flight.

Queens Park Rangers

QPR midfielder Ebere Eze

Gobi Ranganathan, @gobi_r

Review of the season so far?

A decent start so far - much better than most expected. Some great attacking play coupled with defensive lapses has given us some varied results. 7/10.

How is the manager doing?

Mark Warburton has added some attacking prowess to our performances, which is great to watch. It definitely feels there is more unity in the squad under his guidance.

Best player so far?

This is a tricky one as goals have been shared amongst the forward line. But for skill level and effectiveness it probably has to go to Eberechi Eze.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

If we can maintain the quality of our attacking play and tie that in with a bit more consistency and a reduction in errors, we will be a steady ship that could surprise a few.

Reading

Reading boss Mark Bowen

Becka Ellen, @thetilehurstend

Review of the season so far?

Results under Jose Gomes suggested that we were in for another long season and firmly stuck in relegation battle. However, a change of manager has seen performances improve significantly. 5/10.

How is the manager doing?

Mark Bowen has only had four games in charge. And although it was a questionable appointment, he has lifted the squad, reintroduced sidelined players and remains unbeaten.

Best player so far?

Ovie Ejaria. He dominates our midfield with his creativity, calmness and accuracy. His high work-rate is paying off with three goals and two assists and will be a vital player for Reading this season.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

After a shaky start and an early season change of manager, I would be quite happy with a convincing and comfortable mid-table finish.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner

Natalie Dean, @NatLD182

Review of the season so far?

After Steve Bruce left very late in pre-season, expectations were low but we are doing OK and keeping ourselves in and around the top six so far. 7/10.

How is the manager doing?

So far, our fans are pretty happy with Garry Monk but recently we have failed to hold on to some leads and not done as well against better teams and some of his subs have been questioned.

Best player so far?

Julian Borner! Everyone was gutted we failed to get Michael Hector back, but Borner has made up for that and been a real rock at the back for us.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

I would have said play-offs before the latest FA statement! So it all depends now if we find ourselves with a points deduction. If not, we are easily capable of top six.

Stoke City

Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas

Tony Lloyd, @wizardsofdrivel

Review of the season so far?

Poor. Now on our second manager, our task has moved from eyeing up play-off spots to clambering out of the relegation zone. 1/10.

How is the manager doing?

Michael O'Neill has won his one and only game in charge - a vital and emphatic win at fellow strugglers Barnsley. So far, so good!

Best player so far?

Sam Clucas has been our most consistent performer. He has chipped in with vital goals as well as offering energy in the middle.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Firstly, to get out of the relegation zone. Secondly, to keep looking up and becoming a team other clubs hate to play against.

Swansea City

Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman

Steven Carroll. SoS Fanzine

Review of the season so far?

It has surpassed expectations. Results have been better than performances suggest but we are very happy to be in the promotion hunt right now. 8/10.

How is the manager doing?

Steve Cooper has made a good start to club management. He has made us harder to beat and there is a never-say-die attitude at the club.

Best player so far?

I would go for Freddie Woodman. He has made a huge difference. Goalkeeper was a weakness last year and he has made a big contribution in several games.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Hoping that we improve our home form. Continue to shine on the road and stay in the promotion hunt.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers

Wayne Gordon, @AllAlbion



Review of the season so far?

One defeat in 16 tells you everything you need to know about how we have started. We are hard to beat and are playing some wonderful football. 9/10.



How is the manager doing?

Slaven Bilic is doing a great job. He has instilled passion and a belief into this side that has not been seen at The Hawthorns in a while.

Best player so far?

Everything we do goes through Romaine Sawyers. He pulls the strings in the heart of our midfield with his classy brand of football.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

To maintain this level of consistency and win promotion. This division is so tight right now. We have to seize every opportunity to pull away.

Wigan Athletic

Wigan boss Paul Cook

Adam Pendlebury, @PWUPodcast

Review of the season so far?

OK, but could be better. Still struggling to pick up points away from home, though performances do deserve more. 6/10.

How is the manager doing?

Paul Cook is still developing tactically at this level but I do still believe he is the man for the job. I am happy with most of the summer signings he has had an input in bringing to the club.

Best player so far?

Joe Williams. Great signing, lots of energy and good in the tackle. An intelligent passer who also delivers a good set-piece.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

To better take advantage of good attacking situations so that we can get a better return of points and not get embroiled in a relegation battle.