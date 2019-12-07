Championship highlights and round-up: Leeds move top, Fulham beaten

Leeds climbed to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table after securing a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield in the West Yorkshire derby.

Second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez earned Marcelo Bielsa's side a sixth straight victory which saw them leapfrog West Brom - who play on Sunday - at the summit.

Bristol City secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since August as they beat fellow promotion-hopefuls Fulham 2-1.

Josh Brownhill headed City in front in the 26th minute before Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 in the second half, finishing off a good team move which he had started.

Aboubakar Kamara reduced Fulham's arrears four minutes before the end and the hosts had penalty appeals waved away late on as Bristol City held on.

A last-gasp George Moncur goal saw Luton come from behind to beat 10-man Wigan 2-1 in a thrilling clash towards the bottom of the table.

Kieffer Moore's first-half header put Wigan in front but Callum McManaman levelled in the 87th minute before Cheyenne Dunkley saw red in added time.

Things went from bad to worse for Wigan as Moncur fired in the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Steven Fletcher took his tally for the season to 10 with a brace as Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 and move into the top six.

Bryan Mbeumo's first-half effort had put the visitors in front but Fletcher levelled things up from the spot in the 69th minute after Rico Henry had handled in the area. And the Scot grabbed his second four minutes later after good work from Kadeem Harris.

An Eberechi Eze double lifted QPR to a 2-0 victory over Preston, who slipped out of the play-off spots.

Barnsley were denied a point as a dramatic added-time goal from Lee Tomlin handed Cardiff a 3-2 win.

Basement club Barnsley had broken the deadlock after 17 minutes courtesy of Conor Chaplin's strike but a Bambo Diaby own goal three minutes later saw Cardiff draw level.

The visitors regained the lead three minutes into the second half when Lee Peltier turned the ball into his own net but Danny Ward made it 2-2 20 minutes later. And Tomlin earned all three points for Cardiff deep into time added on.

A Jarrod Bowen brace in the second half saw Hull come from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Stoke, who had taken the lead early on thanks to Sam Vokes' header.

Adam Armstrong scored the game's only goal in the second half as Blackburn beat Derby 1-0 to extend their winning run to four games.

George Saville scored in the opening minute as Middlesbrough edged past Charlton 1-0.

Birmingham moved up to 13th after beating Reading 3-2. The visitors were dealt a double blow in the first half as Jake Clarke-Salter and Dan Crowley were forced off through injury.

The Blues took the lead when defender Michael Morrison scored a 41st-minute own goal for his old club but Reading were back on terms just before the break thanks to Yakou Meite's effort.

Jeremie Bela restored Birmingham's lead with a stunning free kick in the 59th minute and Alvaro Gimenez wrapped things up with a third in the 88th minute before Lucas Joao got Reading's second.