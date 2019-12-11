Championship highlights and round-up: West Brom miss chance to go top

West Brom missed the chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Wigan on Wednesday night.

The Baggies were underwhelming at the DW Stadium and fell behind to a Sam Johnstone own goal, after the goalkeeper unwittingly turned a Sam Morsy long-range drive onto the post into his own net.

They equalised in equally unusual circumstances shortly afterwards, as a backpass collected by Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones allowed Charlie Austin to convert from an indirect free-kick in the box.

West Brom move back level on points with Leeds, but trail Marcelo Bielsa's side on goal difference. Both teams, however, are 11 points clear of Fulham in third.

Brentford climbed to seventh with a 2-1 win over Cardiff. Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins - the latter scoring his 13th of the season - set the Bees on their way at Griffin Park, before Marlon Pack's late strike set up a nervy finish.

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to eighth after being denied late on by Derby. Steven Fletcher put the Owls up in the first half at Pride Park, but Chris Martin's late penalty ensured the spoils were shared.

Elsewhere, QPR made it back-to-back wins as they won 2-0 at Birmingham. Grant Hall put them ahead just before the break at St Andrew's, while Bright Osayi-Samuel's stunning effort in the second half, as he ran the length of the pitch, sealed the three points.

Elsewhere, Swansea and Blackburn drew 1-1 at the Liberty Stadium. Both goals came early in the first half as Danny Graham fired Rovers in front, before Andre Ayew quickly levelled.

Both sides also finished with 10 men as Swansea's Tom Carroll then Blackburn's Bradley Dack picked up second yellow cards.

Bottom-club Barnsley missed out on a rare win as they were held by Reading at Oakwell. Cauley Woodrow put the Tykes in front, but Lucas Joao then pegged them back.