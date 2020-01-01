Huddersfield investigating abuse aimed at James McClean

James McClean played the full 90 minutes in Stoke's victory

Huddersfield are investigating discriminatory sectarian chants aimed towards Stoke winger James McClean during the Terriers' 5-2 Championship defeat.

There was a tannoy announcement in the second half of the game at the John Smith's Stadium saying "racist chanting is affecting the game and will not be tolerated".

However, it is understood the abuse Huddersfield are investigating is of a sectarian nature.

Stoke City head of media and communications Fraser Nicholson said: "Just to provide some context for that, James McClean is being encouraged to report abuse that he receives that's of a sectarian nature to the match official.

"He did it on Boxing Day when he was subjected to it by Sheffield Wednesday fans and obviously felt the need to do it again."

The referee stopped play in the 64th minute to inform both managers that McClean had reported abuse from the crowd.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill added: "People have to be held accountable for their behaviour when they come to a stadium.

"It's not something we want to be consistently talking about - sectarianism or racism or whatever.

"We want to be talking about the game because there was seven goals here."

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley added: "There's no place for discrimination of any type whatsoever.

"I'm sure the club will investigate this and make sure the people involved in it are duly punished."