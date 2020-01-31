EFL live on Sky Sports: Two new fixtures announced in March
Last Updated: 31/01/20 1:23pm
Sky Sports have announced two more EFL games to be shown live in March.
Following the announcement of six more EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports last week, two more Championship games have been added to the schedule as the season heats up.
On Friday, March 6, Millwall's trip to Nottingham Forest will be shown live (kick-off 7.45pm) before Bristol City's match against Fulham the following day on Saturday, March 7 (kick-off 12.30pm) is also on Sky Sports.
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
January
Fri 24: Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm
Fri 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm
February
Sat 1: Hull City vs Brentford, 12.30pm
Fri 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm
Sat 8: Wigan vs Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm
Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm
Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm
Weds 12: Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm
Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm
Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm
Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm
Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm
March
Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm
Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Fri 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm*
Sat 7: Bristol City vs Fulham, 12.30pm*
*New fixtures announced