EFL live on Sky Sports: Two new fixtures announced in March

Bristol City vs Fulham has been selected for live Sky Sports coverage in March

Sky Sports have announced two more EFL games to be shown live in March.

Following the announcement of six more EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports last week, two more Championship games have been added to the schedule as the season heats up.

On Friday, March 6, Millwall's trip to Nottingham Forest will be shown live (kick-off 7.45pm) before Bristol City's match against Fulham the following day on Saturday, March 7 (kick-off 12.30pm) is also on Sky Sports.

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

January

Fri 24: Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm

Fri 31: Derby County vs Stoke City, 7.45pm

February

Sat 1: Hull City vs Brentford, 12.30pm

Fri 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Sat 8: Wigan vs Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm

Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm

Tues 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Weds 12: Bristol City vs Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Sat 15: West Bromwich Albion vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm

Fri 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs Blackburn Rovers, 12.30pm

Tues 25: Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm

Sat 29: Hull vs Leeds, 12.30pm

March

Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12pm

Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Fri 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm*

Sat 7: Bristol City vs Fulham, 12.30pm*

*New fixtures announced