Barnsley vs Sheff Weds: South Yorkshire Police investigate after teenager hurt by officer's baton

A teenager and a police officer were hurt in an incident after Barnsley faced Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell on Saturday

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after a young football supporter suffered a head injury following Barnsley's clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The force has confirmed the 16-year-old boy was injured by a police officer's baton in an incident after the match at Oakwell on Saturday.

A video had been widely shared on social media showing the incident outside the ground in the wake of the 1-1 draw with the teenager suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The police officer was also treated in hospital.

Chief Superintendent and Match Commander Sarah Poolman, said: "On Saturday 8 February, following the Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday match, our officers responded to disorder outside the transport interchange.

"A full, open investigation, including extended video footage, will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions which led to a 16-year-old boy sustaining a head injury from an officer's baton, and an officer being assaulted, sustaining injuries to his stomach and head.

"The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. The police officer also attended hospital. Both of their injuries are not life-threatening.

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. He has been released under investigation.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any video footage, please contact 101 quoting incident 232 of February 2020."