Championship highlights and round-up: West Brom extend lead, Brentford beaten

West Brom beat Preston 2-0 on Tuesday night

West Brom extended their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points after seeing off Preston 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore struck in the first half on Tuesday night to ease the Baggies to victory, with the win seeing them move seven clear of Leeds - who play on Wednesday - and 10 ahead of Nottingham Forest in third.

Forest moved to within three points of the automatic promotion places as they ended a run of three games without a win with a 1-0 victory at Cardiff.

A goal from Tiago Silva three minutes into the second half was enough to allow Sabri Lamouchi's men to maintain the pressure on second-placed Leeds as they became the first side to beat Cardiff at home in the Championship since Neil Harris took over as manager in November.

That win also saw them leapfrog Fulham - who also play on Wednesday - and Brentford, who fell to a 2-1 defeat at Luton. A Shandon Baptiste own goal and a Martin Cranie strike saw the Hatters move off bottom, while the Bees, despite Ollie Watkins' late consolation, drop to fifth.

Ilias Chair capitalised after a mistake by Wayne Rooney to score QPR's winner in a 2-1 victory over Derby.

Rooney's attempted cross-field ball was intercepted by Ebere Eze, who cut in from the left and fed Chair with a clever pass. The young midfielder did the rest, controlling the ball with an excellent first touch and then firing past 'keeper Ben Hamer.

Huddersfield eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 win over Bristol City. Chris Willock put them in front in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium, while Karlan Grant's penalty after the break sealed the win.

Famara Diedhiou then struck late for Bristol City, but they couldn't claw their way back, and remain seventh in the table, three points off Preston in sixth.